A day after being arrested for felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault, a Winona man was released and allegedly assaulted the victim again.
Derrik Deshawn Carpenter, 27, of Winona, was charged with felony assault, threats of violence and domestic assault after allegedly pushing a woman against a wall by her throat on April 11, biting her cheek, and threatening to kill the victim while holding a knife, according to police. Carpenter was arraigned and released that day, by Judge Jeremy Clinefelter, a judge chambered in Fillmore County who oversees some Winona County cases. The conditions of his release included a domestic abuse no contact order barring him from contacting the alleged victim.
At about 7:50 a.m. on April 12, Winona Police Department officers arrested Carpenter again after he allegedly showed up at the woman’s residence while she was getting into her vehicle. According to police, while the woman was reaching for her cell phone and Taser, Carpenter allegedly slammed the car door on her leg. She reportedly tased Carpenter. Carpenter is currently in custody.
