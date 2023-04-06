by CESAR SALAZAR

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating the shooting and death of a 22-year-old man in a Trempealeau parking lot this morning.

On April 6 at 7:02 a.m., the TCSO responded to a report of a 22-year-old man being shot in the parking lot of a business in the 15000 block of Klein Lane in Trempealeau. According to the report, officers arrived at the parking lot and attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man, but the man died as a result of his injury at the scene.

Initial investigation by the TCSO indicated that the man died as a result of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot and there are no public threats. Authorities have not released the name of the man at this time and are working to notify the next of kin.

