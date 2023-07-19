A 59-year-old man reported as missing from Elba on Monday night has been found safe, the Winona County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies sought help locating Bruce Wiza on Wednesday morning and reported on Thursday morning that he had been located and was OK.
