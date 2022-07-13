Mankato Ave. closed after water main break

Highway 43/Mankato Avenue in Winona is closed due to a water main break in the middle of a construction zone last night. State and city officials hope to reopen the road later this afternoon or early evening. Mankato Avenue is closed north of Highway 61 and south of Frontenac Drive.
“They hope to have it open later this afternoon … somewhere around evening or afternoon commute home,” MnDOT District Six spokesman Mike Dougherty said. Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang said he expected the road to reopen sometime today, and that if everyone goes well, it could reopen this afternoon.
Because the gushing water washed away much of the fill in the construction zone, creating a deep hole near Highway 61, crews will have to not only cap the broken pipe but shore up the eroded area before reopening the road, DeFrand and MnDOT Project Manager Mark Anderson explained. “[The city crews] have to dig down and cap that water main off, and then we have to get out and repair the road,” Anderson said.
This particular water main had broken before in recent years and is a very old, brittle pipe, DeFrang said, adding that he believed it broke simply from the pounding of construction nearby. The water main is slated to be replaced during the construction project, and for now, the city will seal off the water main and abandon it, DeFrang said. “So it shouldn’t be a problem for the rest of the project,” he noted. Two other water mains serve the neighborhoods south of Highway 61, he explained.
“There was a reason we are replacing it,” DeFrang said. “It’s just unfortunate that it broke when it broke where it broke.”
Winona Health staff said the clinic and hospital are still accessible from Parks Avenue at Mankato Avenue and Parks Avenue off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family YMCA.
Visit at 511mn.org for more travel updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.