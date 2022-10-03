Highway 43/Mankato Avenue motorists in Winona will be detoured overnight from 8 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, as crews work on a box culvert near Sarnia Avenue.
During the overnight detour, northbound motorists will be detoured east at Frontenac Drive, north on Louisa Street, west on Sanborn Street/East Eighth Street to Mankato Avenue. Southbound motorists will be directed in the reverse order. The detour will have signs directing motorists on the route.
Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m., Tuesday and will reopen at that time.
The work is part of the Highway 43 Winona project between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.
Safety
- Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
