Construction to convert Mankato Avenue’s intersections into roundabouts is slated to start April 11. The construction will see the closure of lanes on highways 61 and 43 and side streets throughout the duration of the project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold a public meeting to discuss the project on March 30.
The decision was made by MnDOT in 2020 to construct four roundabouts on Mankato Avenue. The project will also update or replace existing utility infrastructure along and in Mankato Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in early November.
“It was due for an upgrade and the city of Winona also wanted to do some utility updates,” MnDOT District Six Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said.
The project is part of MnDOT’s plan to reduce fatal traffic accidents and increase traffic flow with the use of roundabouts in Minnesota.
“In the last 10-15 years, people have really started to see roundabouts and the value there: their safety and the efficiency in traffic,” Dougherty said.
According to the MnDOT’s website, “Roundabouts show an 86 percent decrease in fatal crashes, an 83 percent decrease in life-altering injury crashes, and a 42 percent overall decrease in the injury crash rate at intersections.”
There are still plenty of chances for fender benders in roundabouts, but they drastically reduce high-speed, right-angle crashes, according to the study. “It’s a bad day crash rather than a tragic crash that ends someone’s life,” Dougherty said.
“It’s a busy corridor,” Dougherty said. “There are people going to Winona Health, there are all the stores and [businesses]. There is senior living, people walking, and biking. As they looked at it, it seemed like roundabouts would be a better improvement.”
According to MnDOT, traffic flow would be more consistent and smooth with roundabouts in place. “We’re hoping with these roundabouts that there’s a better traffic flow and it is more even,” Dougherty said.
According to the MnDOT website, “Roundabouts handle high levels of traffic with less delay than most stop signs or signals. The entry curves slow traffic so entering and exiting are easier and more efficient.”
Some Winonans have been discontent with the idea of replacing the intersections with roundabouts. Skeptics say that the roundabout being one of the busiest in the state is too drastic. Others say that with the current intersection in place, vehicles have to come to a stop for pedestrians as opposed to just slowing down for them in a roundabout, which isn’t enforced.
“It is different and I think that’s the big thing,” Dougherty said. “Lots of people are anxious about it and there are naysayers out there. It will take an adjustment period for drivers… so we are hoping to do some roundabout education [for drivers].”
Beginning April 11, initial construction on the temporary road work will start. The temporary paving would help open up the highways 61 and 43 intersection for construction.
“We’re hoping to start some of the preparation work for moving traffic around to open up areas we can start doing construction on,” MnDOT Construction Project Manager Mark Anderson said. According to Anderson, the project plans to cut traffic down to two lanes on highways 43 and 61.
According to Anderson, the first roundabout — a two-lane circle at highways 43 and 61 — will be open in late July or August if the project goes to plan.
As the project goes forward, the three major cross streets — Bruski Drive, Frontenac Drive, and Riverbend Drive — will be closed one at a time to ensure continued access to businesses throughout the duration of the project. The project plans also require that emergency access to Winona Health is available at all times.
“They’re going to have to close some of those entrances, but it’s supposed to be staged so that only one intersection is closed at a time,” Dougherty said.
Proposed staging plans see the west side of Mankato Avenue being worked on first before moving on to the east side. The staging will also reduce traffic down to two lanes; one lane for each direction.
“Traffic can get through there, but it’s not at the same rate as they’re used to,” Dougherty said.
According to Anderson, there will be temporary signs and signals to control the traffic during construction. At some intersections left turns would be blocked due to the configuration of the traffic. “People need to pay attention and read the signs otherwise you’re going to make a big mess of traffic,” Anderson said.
MnDOT plans to hold a public meeting at Minnesota State College Southeast at 4:30 p.m. on March 30 to give further information and discuss the plans for the project.
