by CHRIS ROGERS
State regulators are reviewing a proposal to construct a major manure digester in Wilson Township south of Winona. The Danish company Nature Energy, which was recently acquired by Shell Petroleum, proposed the plant, which would convert local manure into natural gas and fertilizer. Wilson Township approved a permit for the project last fall, but a state environmental review is still in its early phases and will be up for public comment, possibly later this spring.
What is a digester?
Anaerobic digesters use microbes to convert organic material, such as manure, human waste, or food waste, into methane, the primary ingredient in natural gas. The city of Winona’s sewer plant uses a methane digester to help power the plant, for example, and some U.S. farms use on-farm digesters. Nature Energy’s proposal says the facility would convert dairy manure, turkey litter, and food processing waste into methane, refine that methane into natural gas, and direct it into local gas utility pipelines.
While burning natural gas emits carbon dioxide, methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas, so burning methane reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to releasing methane into the atmosphere. Numerous states and the federal government promote digesters as sustainability initiatives.
Another product of anaerobic digestion is digestate, both liquids that can be used as fertilizer, and solids that can be used as a soil amendment, animal bedding, or fertilizer, among other uses. Nature Energy plans to return nitrogen-rich liquid digestate to partnering farms for use as fertilizer while also producing solids “rich in phosphorus and potassium,” according to its local permit application. The company said the liquid fertilizer produced would lower risk of nitrogen runoff and leaching.
“Essentially, a lot of the types of on-farm digestion that we have seen in America that have grown up around us have largely been on-farm digestion of manure,” Nature Energy North America CEO Alexis Glick said. Nature Energy’s facilities are different, she said, in that they co-digest manure along with other agricultural residue while producing natural gas, carbon dioxide that can be used commercially, and digestate that can be customized to meet farmers’ nutrient management needs while reducing the risk of pollution from excess nutrients.
Glick said Nature Energy has been working with around 25 local farms of varying sizes that would partner with the Wilson Township plant to provide manure and receive fertilizer.
Nature Energy operates 13 digesters, or biogas plants, in Denmark, and the Wilson Township facility would be its first in the U.S.
Site details
The digester would be located off County Road 12, less than a mile west of the Wilson Town Hall and the Interstate 90 interchange. The site is just over 30 acres of land currently in row crops and is largely surrounded by farmland, with a few residences over a thousand feet away.
The land is part of WAIDA Acres, property purchased by the Winona Area Industrial Development Association (WAIDA) years ago, originally with hopes for the city of Winona to extend its boundaries all the way to I-90 and create a new industrial park there. Since then, the township has looked to allow limited industrial development in the area, partly as a strategy to avoid losing territory to the city.
Nature Energy hopes to construct a large industrial facility on the site with numerous tall structures, including a 197-foot-tall exhaust stack filtering and emitting odorous byproducts of the natural gas production well above neighboring noses, eight 82-foot-tall digesters with a capacity of 2.5 million gallons each, a 1.5 million gallon liquid storage tank for raw manure and food waste, and two 46-foot-tall post-production and gas tanks holding 1.5 million gallons each. The facility would include an interconnection with local gas utilities to distribute the natural gas it produces. Nature Energy said it would submit a fire protection plan to the township as part of the approval process.
Ninety to 100 trucks would roll through the facility on a daily basis, according to Nature Energy’s permit application, and the facility would operate 24/7, with deliveries between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and no deliveries on Sundays. The loading and off-loading facilities would be enclosed.
A well and septic system would be installed to handle an estimated 400 gallons a day, including showers for 8-10 employees, according to the application.
Sinkhole on site
A site layout indicates there is a sinkhole on the property, immediately next to structures to filter natural gas. A large portion of the facility would be within 300 feet of the sinkhole, including a building where trucks would be loaded with solid digestate, and a small portion of a building where raw manure would be offloaded. The sinkhole is within a berm that surrounds the entire site and is meant as an emergency safety measure to contain liquids in the event of a spill, Wilson Township Planner Pat Pawlowski said.
Sinkholes are depressions where surface water may be able to reach the groundwater, and there are some special rules related to sinkholes meant to protect drinking water aquifers from contamination.
State and county rules prohibit the construction of manure storage areas within 300 feet of a sinkhole. The county’s zoning ordinance requires dwellings and septic fields to be built 100 feet away from sinkholes and states “stormwater should be diverted away or around any known sinkhole.”
Wilson Township is the only township in Winona County that conducts its own planning and zoning, so the county has limited involvement in permitting the project. However, Wilson Township officials said the county's zoning rules also apply in the township.
“It’s quite a stretch to call it a sinkhole,” Pawlowski said. “It’s a depression.” Pawlowski said that one of the conditions of Nature Energy’s permit was to follow any state rules, including those related to sinkholes.
“We have been aware of [the sinkhole] for years, and we have designed the facility so that there is not any jeopardy,” Glick said.
Environmental study in early phases
Nature Energy’s project is beginning work on an environmental study called an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW), according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). An EAW is mandatory for this project due to the volume of fuel being processed.
The EAW process will produce a lengthy report on the potential environmental risks of the project, and the MPCA will seek public comments on that report once it’s finished, at some point this year. “Because we are currently waiting on the project proposer, no official public notice date has been set and is dependent on how quickly they supply the information needed,” an MPCA spokesperson wrote.
Glick said her company hopes to finish the EAW in three months.
After reviewing public comments, the MPCA will determine whether an environmental impact statement, a more rigorous study, is needed or whether the project can proceed with applying for other permits. Numerous state permits would be needed.
Wilson Township approved one of the major permits for the project, a conditional use permit (CUP), last fall, prior to the EAW process. State law and rules suggest that governments are not allowed to issue permits prior to the completion of the environmental reviews. However, Pawlowski maintained that was not the case and, despite being approved prior to the EAW, Wilson Township’s CUP would remain valid unless there were any major changes to Nature Energy’s proposal.
The project website, wilson.nature-energy.com, says the company hopes to start construction this year and begin operations next summer.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the Winona County Zoning Ordinance does not apply in Wilson Township.
