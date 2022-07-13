Many oppose ERC-police-fire plan

by CESAR SALAZAR and CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council held a public hearing for the proposed police-fire-community center at the East Rec Center (ERC), and many Winonans made it clear that they are extremely dissatisfied with the city’s plans. Over 60 Winonans spoke to the council last Tuesday, with many more packing the council chambers and hallway outside. Nearly 75 people submitted online comments. While most of the commenters disapproved of the project, a few of the commenters supported it.
The city’s current proposed plan would demolish the current ERC building and replace it with a joint police-fire station that meets the requested needs of the departments. A new community center, which would replace the ERC and house the Winona Friendship Center, would then be rebuilt at the St. Stan’s School site. The proposal is also contingent on the parish selling the school property.
‘Please, keep the ERC’
“One thing echoes clearly across the ages: The ERC is an irreplaceable anchor to the community and worth fighting for,” Lydia Boysen said, reading from newspaper articles on citizens’ push to save the ERC from demolition in the 1980s. “This was true in 1986 and it remains true 36 years later. I realize the city doesn’t intend to displace ERC users, but rather hopes to acquire the school across the street to build a new community center; however, it strikes as something that is happening to the neighborhood instead of for it.”
Kelly Hebl Garcia moved to Winona with her kids during the pandemic. “Hanging out at the ERC was one of the first ways that they got to meet and interact with some of the other kids in the community. It’s so important for their growth and development.”
“I can attest to the fact that this space is an essential hub for our community and our children,” said former ERC employee Danielle Hudson in an online comment. “Smiling faces play together, farmers share their crops, and community comes together here. This is a space that must be perceived as safe by all families. Sharing this space with police will change the environment of this building from one of inclusiveness to exclusiveness. It will take away from communities that are underrepresented and lacking in safe spaces already. Please, keep the ERC as a place for children, families, and community.”
Another point brought forward by the public was that Winona already has a meager amount of free recreation opportunities available for Winonans of all ages.
“One of the things that Winona has always struggled with is a place for our youth to go and for things for them to do that is safe and not getting into trouble,” Anna Jarvis said. “That has been a problem since I was a kid, where we were just wandering around the streets looking for something to do … The ERC is a place that even little, tiny kids can go and they can have a place that’s safe, have things to do, and they have people that are supervising and making sure they’re not getting into trouble.”
“I’m here to express my opposition to any plan that would further limit the recreational opportunities for children in the city of Winona,” Colette Hyman said. She continued, citing the loss of playgrounds at Central and Madison schools and the West Lake, “Over the past decade or so, the city has seen a decline in these opportunities and spaces.” She continued, “You are now effectively proposing to take away this well-used, well-loved center that serves so many different purposes in addition to being a place where kids can play in safety. Please stop this assault on children and on their spaces.”
“The ERC has long been identified as one of the most treasured and valued resources in this town,” Amy Hermodson said in an online comment. She continued, “I am absolutely opposed to any plan that takes away this space from children and families in this community, especially to house a police force.”
Critics: Don’t put police by ERC
Others argued that placing a police station next to a rec. center would discourage some people from using the center. “Certain groups actually feel less safe around police, because we/they are disproportionately arrested, pulled over, and incarcerated,” MW Wiltgen wrote online. Tova Strange wrote, “The majority of kids who use this resource are low income or Black and brown, kids with over-policed neighbors and trauma with cops. These kids would not feel safe at the rec with a police presence nearby. The neighborhood around the rec does not want a police station with a gun range. Please, prioritize children over police.”
Gloria Alatorre, who works as a Spanish interpreter at local schools, talked about how some of the immigrant children she works with and who use the ERC have had bad experiences with police and Border Patrol. “The idea of building a new police complex [at the ERC], it is not sustainable for our community wellbeing,” she said.
“What happens with that police presence being there is our children do become terrified or petrified or have to mind their P’s and Q’s,” Cierra Walker said. “Don’t spit your gum out in front of the cop because they’ll see it on camera, they’ll arrest you.” She added of the ERC, “For people of color, for children that are having struggles in their home life, that’s their safe space. We are now taking that away or trying to take that away.”
“I am ashamed of my city, to be honest, that the needs of police/fire seem to take precedence over the needs of youth/seniors,” Carolyn O’Grady wrote in an online form.
A debate over policing
At times, the hearing turned into a debate about policing, with several citizens strongly criticizing law enforcement in general. “Statistically cops are terrible at their job,” Dylan Schoyer claimed. He continued, “I don’t want any extra police around kids, because, unfortunately, this country has proven they can’t give any measured response to a mental health crisis or just simply children acting up.”
Bearing a sign that read, “Keep cops out of our neighborhoods!” Anthony Alwan said, “Putting the police with the East End Rec does not promote public safety. Mental health care promotes public safety … Bringing the community together, food security — these are things that promote public safety.”
“We need people to respond to dangerous situations and de-escalate them,” John Ulbrech wrote online. “Modern police just show up late, escalate the situation, and hide behind their blue line to avoid any consequences. Until our very concept of justice is shifted to one of compassion and the restoration of peace we cannot call the police a service of public safety.”
A few citizens pushed back against those characterizations. “I am appalled by what’s going on in our community, in our world today, where our police are hated the way they’re hated,” said Linda Williams, a former longtime Winona Police Department (WPD) officer who is married to Police Chief Tom Williams. “We call the police when it’s convenient for us. When we need them. And this is how we treat our police department?” she asked.
“Just a reminder that when things go south, we call the cops. When things get really sh**y, we call the cops,” said Jerome Christenson, who is running for City Council this fall. Stressing the importance of locating the fire station where response times will be as fast as possible, Christenson recounted how his family had 2-2.5 minutes to escape a house fire in 1990. As valuable as the ERC is, it’s a building that could be relocated to any number of places, while the location of a fire station is a matter of life and death, he said.
“I do not understand why we would further a narrative that the police and kids are inevitable adversaries,” said former judge Margaret Johnson. “I routinely saw that a law enforcement officer can be a kid’s best friend,” she added. Police and fire protection are core responsibilities of city government, and the proposed combined facility is the most cost-effective option for meeting those needs, she argued. “I do support the city’s proposal. I think it’s simply the best option that we have,” she said.
Critics: There are more options for WPD, WFD needs
Other critics of the city’s proposal argued that there are better ways to meet the needs of the fire and police departments.
In phone conversations, City Council members claimed this is the only option, but what about vacant industrial land on the East End, asked Doug Nopar. He continued, what about the many large parking lots downtown, what about really sitting down with Winona County officials to discuss accommodating the WPD’s needs? The county owns the WPD’s current station at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC).
According to past estimates, renovating Central Fire Station and expanding the existing WPD station would cost a fraction of the proposed new facility, Bonnie Hammack pointed out. “This proposal is a clear example of the city prioritizing the wants of the police department to not be housed in the basement of the LEC over the needs of the community …” she said.
“I know it’s very difficult to come back to the table, but you just need to,” Kendall Larson told the City Council. “Please, change your minds. You need you to be creative,” she urged.
What’s next?
After receiving this large amount of feedback, the City Council does not have plans to discuss the project in the immediate future. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said that staff are continuing to discuss a possible deal to buy St. Stan’s school and exploring funding options for the proposed project. He said the City Council does not have plans to discuss the proposal until those steps are complete. “Knowing whether or not St. Stan’s is interested in selling or having their property acquired is a piece of information that the council wants before they make a decision to continue with the location at the ERC or look elsewhere,” Ubl said. “The council wants more information regarding funding options; funding options and financial are a piece of information that goes to the collective information and knowledge base to make an informed decision.”
