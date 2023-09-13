Maplewood residents leave their mark on mural

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Vivid green, blue and yellow are among the colors making up a new floral mural at a Maplewood Townhomes volleyball court. Residents were involved in co-designing and painting this mural as part of community outreach work by the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM).
The mural features a flower, stem and leaf to reflect MMAM’s theme for this year of “Flora and Fauna.” Hearts are also part of the mural to signify the love in the community.
The painting began last Wednesday evening after school, just as the new school year was starting for many students. Deyaunika Johnson and her family took part in the painting. Her children are in kindergarten, seventh grade, ninth grade and 12th grade. She said they’ve enjoyed being with their friends during the creation of the art. “And everybody’s just basically coming together,” she said. In addition to giggling with friends while painting, children hula hooped and played basketball by the volleyball court mural.
Cierra and Michael Boyd’s family, including their children in kindergarten, second and third grades, also contributed their creativity by painting. “She’s very much into the arts, so she likes the freedom of being able to just express herself artistically,” Cierra Boyd said about their daughter.
Teamwork was one skill the Boyds’ children gained, Michael Boyd said, noting that they learned “how to work with other people to come up with something.”
Students had to take turns with supplies like rollers, said Winona Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson, who operates The Joy Labs and with whom MMAM partnered on the mural. “It’s a great opportunity to practice real-life skills …” she said. “It also helps with some decision-making and problem-solving skills …” Students considered where to paint next so they would avoid walking through paint, for instance, she said.
Several community members said participating in the painting was meaningful for their children and the community. “[It’s] something they can come back and look on … as they grow and get older,” Michael Boyd said. “And the fact is they just got the community involved in something, making the kids feel involved,” Cierra Boyd said.
Deyaunika Johnson said she loves having this art in the community. “This is something that I love doing, too — painting, and just art. I love artwork, so this is really awesome,” she said. She also said she hopes there are more opportunities for the community. “… I feel like maybe it would open doors for other things for us to do, hopefully,” she said.
Sarah Johnson and MMAM Curator of Engagement, Learning and Impact Heather Casper were very proud of the many enthusiastic painters. Casper said the painters brought joy, skill and dedication. “And it’s just fun to chitchat. My kids go to the same school as a bunch of these kids, so we’ve been talking about teachers and classes and life,” she said. This included talking about the first day of school, a special occasion she was happy to have been part of with the students.
It made Sarah Johnson’s day whenever people drove or biked by and said, “I love the colors!” “And that just means so much to me, because the whole point is to add vibrancy and add creative space where people want to be and feel that sense of belonging and sense of community,” she said. The Boyds agreed that their children will want to keep creating such art in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.