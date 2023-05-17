by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Alongside the road heading toward Rochester, Minn., at Whitewater State Park, Anne Conway and the other program participants parked. By this unassuming road, they looked for fossils and ultimately found some. Conway said the bluff looked like any other, begging the question of what else community members could find.
Conway’s fossil-hunting trip was part of a Master Naturalist course, to teach residents about natural history and the environment so they can then share these fields with others. Just as Master Gardener program participants become adept at gardening techniques, then have requirements to volunteer to share those strategies, Master Naturalist participants gain extensive knowledge of organisms, the environment, and conservation, and have requirements to volunteer to bring that insight to the community. The course will soon be available again in the Winona area.
“The Master Naturalist program really recognizes how much work this takes, and that it really relies on a large group of volunteers to take care of our public lands and to manage invasive species and encourage native species,” Conway said.
Conway took the course about a year ago. She had been teaching at a local school, and she had experience in the landscaping industry. She and her husband Jamie Schell manage Prairie Island Campground, and she wanted to transition from working with students in the classroom to engaging with the public about the environment.
In the program, Conway appreciated learning about the passions of other participants. As a participant, she toured places in the area that showcase the unique karst topography of this region, with its characteristic sinkholes due to the dissolution of bedrock. “It’s one thing to read about it, but it’s another thing to get to go to the favorite spots of the DNR [Minnesota Department of Natural Resources] geologist and hear the stories of the places,” she said. She also viewed a sand prairie ecosystem, in addition to natural, cultural and historical sites at Whitewater State Park. Additionally, she enjoyed observing some beavers’ natural habitat, learning about how to help bats threatened by a fungal disease and taking in a stand of ancient white pines.
Today, Conway is applying what she learned in the course to develop an outdoor classroom and environmental education program at the campground. She is also facilitating conservation efforts in the area. Her connections through the program have helped inspire her efforts, she said, and she appreciates the opportunity to stay connected with other Master Naturalists and ongoing environmental training through tools such as a newsletter.
Whitewater State Park Lead Interpretive Naturalist Sara Holger will lead the course that starts this June. She wants participants to learn about karst topography and visit sinkholes and caves. She also plans for attendees to gain insight into the Mississippi River and how humans’ changing relationship with the land has affected the river. She hopes to tour a lock and dam and sample water for invertebrates. Guest presenters from the Winona community will share information about the environment of the local area, as well, she said, so participants gain a sense of what opportunities there are to take part in local conservation efforts. The course is for community members with an interest in learning about the area’s natural history, she said. Participants can become Master Naturalists who volunteer for a certain number of hours each year to share about the environment with their communities.
Those interested can sign up by contact Holger at sara.holger@state.mn.us or 507-312-2308.
