by CHRIS ROGERS
Artist’s renderings were recently released for Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, a new venue for classical music and art under development in downtown Winona and backed by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter. The Winona Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) will hold a public hearing next Wednesday before voting on whether the proposed design fits in with the neighboring historic library and former Junior High School.
The estimated $35 million music hall and art gallery would host international caliber classical musicians and showcase Kierlin and Burrichter’s collection of world-famous art, some of which was previously displayed at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, which they founded. “Really high-end art and really high-end music — that combination, we believe, is really greater than the two,” Burrichter said in a 2022 interview. They hope to build on the success of the Minnesota Beethoven Festival — whose executive director, Ned Kirk, was tapped to lead Masterpiece Hall — in drawing people from across the U.S. to visit Winona and boost the local economy.
“It’s an economic development opportunity for the city of Winona and for all of the Southeast Minnesota area,” the Masterpiece Hall board of directors said in a statement, “And we’re looking forward to the opening of Masterpiece Hall with a special concert in the summer of 2025.”
Masterpiece Hall is slated for construction starting this year at the site of the former Junior High School Auditorium, a historic but dilapidated building that was demolished last year by Kierlin’s Main Square Development.
Because the new venue is being built on a locally designated historic site, Winona’s historic preservation ordinance applies. It also neighbors the historic Winona Public Library and former Junior High. Masterpiece Hall requires a city permit called a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA), which is meant to ensure that changes to historic sites preserve important elements of Winona’s history. The HPC reviews COA requests. Its decisions can be appealed to the City Council.
The HPC granted a COA in 2020 to allow the demolition of the former auditorium, but with an open-ended requirement for salvaging pieces of the old building to be displayed and for the HPC to go through the building to determine which pieces to save. Main Square Development instead proposed a $15,000 cap on salvaging elements of the auditorium. It appealed the HPC’s conditional approval to the City Council, which overruled the HPC in a 4-2 vote and approved Main Square’s request.
At issue in the current permit request is whether the design of the new venue is “compatible with [the] scale, texture, materials, and other visual qualities of surrounding buildings and neighborhoods.” The city’s historic preservation ordinance suggests that modern designs are OK, but that they should fit in with historic surroundings.
The new building would be 33-54 feet tall — some portions are taller than others — with a facade of primarily Biesanz stone and floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the permit application. “The proposed modern design for Minnesota Masterpiece Hall distinguishes the new building from the library and former school buildings, allowing it not to compete with these historically significant structures,” CRW Architecture Principal Jason Woodhouse wrote in the permit application.
The HPC will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in the City Council chambers on the third floor of city hall. Additional information on the proposed design is available in the HPC packet at tinyurl.com/b59cdea.
