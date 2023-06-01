by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
On May 22 the city of Winona Planning Commission recommended rezoning four properties proposed to be part of Masterpiece Hall, a classical music and art venue planned by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter on West Fifth Street downtown. This recommendation will go to the City Council for a final decision. The Heritage Preservation Commission approved a permit regarding how the building fits in with neighboring historic structures on May 31 and the Board of Adjustments on June 7 for other permit decisions.
The main site for Masterpiece Hall, the former Winona Junior High auditorium directly next to the Winona Public Library, is already zoned mixed-use downtown core (MU-DC), which allows for commercial uses such as the 730-seat concert hall and art galleries. Developers asked the city to rezone four residential properties immediately to the west of the former auditorium site from multi-family residential (R-3) to MU-DC. The four houses recommended for rezone at last Monday’s meeting would be demolished to accommodate a small amount of parking, greenspace, loading areas, building-related equipment, and a small portion of the building itself.
The four properties getting rezoned were all purchased by Kierlin’s Main Square Development for a total of just under $3 million. One house, previously owned by Kappa Chi Housing Corporation, was bought by Main Square Development LLC for $1.9 million. Winona County valued the property for tax purposes at just under $300,000.
At the public hearing, two Winona residents living in the area voiced concerns about how Masterpiece Hall will impact traffic and parking as well as a concern about how the new building will impact the area’s historic character. Masterpiece Hall has an agreement with Fastenal to use a large parking lot one block away at the site of the former YMCA for event parking, Pete Schwab of Schwab Construction said.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezone.
On June 7 at 5 p.m. the Board of Adjustments will hold a public meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall to decide on zoning exceptions — variances — that Masterpiece Hall representatives requested. These variances include minor building setbacks, and a height increase. Because the Masterpiece Hall site is within 150 feet of a residential district, the maximum height of the structure is capped at 40 feet. This application would make an exception to allow Masterpiece Hall to reach a maximum height of 54 feet. Lastly, as part of the city’s aesthetic rules, there are requirements that windows make up 12% of the side and rear facades that are publicly visible. Masterpiece Hall representatives are requesting a variance to allow for minimal window placement on the west and south sides of Masterpiece Hall.
