by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ new annual state academic accountability plan sets a goal to improve state test scores, after not using the scores for a few years. In the results of last year’s plan, the district met a number of its goals in areas such as reading.
Each district in Minnesota annually develops a World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan with goals in five areas: all children being ready for school, all third graders reading at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps being closed, all students being ready for career and college and all students graduating from high school. The School Board approved the plan at its December 1 meeting.
In recent years, WAPS tracked the percentage of students taking advanced classes at the high school as its goal in the area of closing the achievement gap. A few years ago, the district stopped using test scores to measure the achievement gap. Following a few years of the district focusing its goal in the area of closing the achievement gap on enrollment in advanced courses at the high school, the district returned to setting a goal to increase state test scores. Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien said many eighth graders take the state test, so the scores can serve as a data point for the district. The district also added new goals to increase proficiency with more day-to-day reading tests.
WAPS’ goal is to decrease the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students who test as proficient on the eighth grade MCAs, or state tests, in reading from 22 percent in 2021-2022 to 14 percent in 2023 and in math from 18.8 percent in 2021-2022 to 10.8 percent in 2023. The district’s other goal is to decrease the gap between low income students and non-low-income students scores from 22.55 percent in reading in 2021-2022 to 14.55 percent in 2023 and in math from 28.5 percent in 2021-2022 to 20.5 percent in 2023.
WAPS’ goal with in-class reading tests is to decrease the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students who test as proficient from 19.8 percent in spring 2022 to 11.8 percent in spring 2023 and 3.8 percent in spring 2024. It also set a goal of decreasing the gap between the percentage of low income students and non-low-income students who test as proficient on these tests from 19 percent in spring 2022 to 11 percent in spring 2023 and 2 percent in spring 2024.
In regard to graduation rates, the district’s goal is to increase graduation rates by five percent at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) and the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) , as well as districtwide. The goal is for the WSHS graduation rate to be 92.4 percent, the ALC graduation rate to be 39.4 percent and the districtwide graduation rate to be 84.7 percent.
WAPS’ goal in the area of all children being ready for school is to increase the percentage of students meeting kindergarten literacy benchmarks from 69.2 percent in fall 2022 to 74.6 percent in fall 2023.
The district also set a goal to increase the percentage of third graders reading at grade level from 62.1 percent in fall 2022 to 68.1 percent in spring 2023.
One of WAPS’ goals for closing the achievement gap is to decrease the gap between students of color and white students taking advanced courses at the high school from 20.2 percent in 2021-2022 to 17.8 percent in 2022-2023. Its goal is also to decrease the gap between the percentage of low income students and non-low-income students taking these classes from 31.9 percent in 2021-2022 to 23.9 percent in 2022-2023. “What I'm driving at here is the opportunity gap, I think, in many ways is rooted in things that the school district, that no school district, has a lot of control over,” School Board member Steve Schild said. “All of the deficiencies and shortcomings that exist in the society at large wind up coming to the public schools and the public schools are obligated to try to deal with them, but those are really hard things to address because of all the factors that go into creating those gaps.”
In last year’s plan, WAPS met all its goals, with the exception of its graduation rate goals. “That’s good news for everybody that we met some of the goals,” Schild said. “And it’s especially good news for the kids who were able to do better. So I would tip my hat to all the staff who were part of that.” He noted that just as other schools across the country work to address students’ learning needs when they are not meeting benchmarks, WAPS is as well, and while there has been improvement, there are still students not meeting benchmarks and, therefore, there is work that remains for the district.
WAPS kindergarten literacy rate increased to 69.2 percent in fall 2022, surpassing its goal of 63.1 percent. Its third grade literacy rate rose to 62.1 percent, over its goal of 57.8 percent. The achievement gap in students taking advanced classes decreased to 22.3 percent from 26.8 percent.
The graduation rate at WSHS was 87.4 percent, below its goal of 90.6 percent, and its districtwide rate was 79.7 percent, below its goal of 81.8 percent. It did meet its goal at the ALC with a graduation rate of 34.4 percent, above the 22.3 percent goal.
