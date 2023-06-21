MIA vet gone but not forgotten

by CHRIS ROGERS
The impact of a war that ended 48 years ago was still felt in Rollingstone on Sunday, when people gathered to remember missing-in-action Vietnam veteran Maj. Richard Schell and celebrate the dedication of Winona County Highway 25 in his honor.
A caravan of cars stretched out for a half of a mile as it processed from Minneiska to Rollingstone, unveiling the new markers for Major Richard J. Schell Memorial Highway, and the Holy Trinity Church was packed for a ceremony afterward.
“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Rich’s sister, Sandy Hengel, said. “I’m kind of without words because I didn’t expect this kind of a crowd.”
American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars groups from six cities — Winona, Wabasha, Lewiston, St. Charles, Plainview, and Eyota — sent honor guards to recognize Maj. Schell. A POW/MIA Honor Guard came all the way from Eden Valley, Minn., near St. Cloud, for the occasion.
Rich’s brother, Bill Schell, who served two tours in Vietnam, was similarly wowed by the turnout.
“It just shows how popular Rich was, and it also shows the military support,” Sandy said. She recounted the kind of poor treatment many Vietnam veterans encountered from their fellow citizens upon returning home from war. “So with this type of thing, the non-veteran people are kind of trying to say, ‘We’re sorry, and we can do better,’” she said.
A good friend, Ken Flies, said Rich had the looks of James Dean and the figure of Adonis and his popularity with girls made him the envy of other boys. He was strong, hard-working, and ambitious, Bill said, growing up doing farm chores and working many jobs. In a crisis, Rich was a man of action. He was awarded the Silver Star for his courage during the war. Sandy recalled meeting two men who served under her brother in Vietnam. “Both of these guys said they wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for Rich. He saved their lives,” she said. Hearing their gratitude “was really special,” she added.
Flies recalled another emergency where Rich acted fast. When they both worked as corn pickers outside Plainview, Flies was driving a tractor hauling a heavy load of corn, coming down a steep hill with a hairpin turn and a bridge at the bottom. The axle on the tractor snapped and the wheel flew off. Flies crashed and was pinned under the tractor. He heard an oncoming car and was scared the driver would come around the blind corner and crash into him and the wreckage. To his relief, “It was Richie.” Flies recalled, “When he showed up there, I couldn’t believe how he took charge of the situation.” Rich put out markers to warn oncoming traffic, called for help, and aided Flies. “Many times in the intervening years, I’ve returned to the old bridge and thought about Richie,” he said.
On August 24, 1967, with his tour in Vietnam nearly over, Rich was aboard a Huey helicopter flying on a combat mission flying low along a river valley in southern Vietnam. While performing a turn, the helicopter got caught in a downdraft and crashed into the rushing, monsoon-swollen river. Four crew members were rescued. One died, and Rich and three others were nowhere to be found. A communist defector later claimed to have seen him in a prisoner-of-war camp, according to one report, but he was never located.
According to the Department of Defense, 1,579 service members are still missing from the Vietnam War.
Back in Rollingstone, the Schell family was rehearsing for Rich’s brother Ed’s wedding when an Army official delivered the tragic news. “We were in the church here when they came to tell us,” Sandy remembered. “And he only had one week left.”
Retired Marine Corps Col. Roger Reitmaier, who was a classmate of Rich’s at Saint Mary’s College, recounted how he reconnected with Rich’s mother years later, and how a 1980s ceremony in Rich’s honor provided, perhaps, some closure. “I, too, suffered losses during that war,” Reitmaier said, describing three close friends who were killed in action. “I was one of the lucky ones, who made it back safe and sound …” he said, his voice heavy. “Why some were spared and others not is a lifelong question.”
“The war that ended Richie’s life … left scars that have been hard to erase,” Flies reflected. “Someday,” he said, “we will put this to rest with gentler memories of all those who suffered.”
Seeing the community gathered to remember his brother, "It’s wonderful,” Ed Schell said. The fellow Vietnam veteran added, “I never expected it so many years later.”
