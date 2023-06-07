by SCOTT MAKSTENIEKS
The Driftless went medieval on Saturday, as the Castlerock Museum in Alma hosted its annual Fire in the Shire Renaissance festival. The day-long event featured fire breathing, weapons and armor demonstrations, period reenactors and musicians, and a Search for the Holy Grail scavenger hunt through local Alma businesses, in addition to the museum’s collection of historic armor and weaponry.
Beyond the intense June sunshine, the “fire” in the festival events was primarily provided by Twin Cities-based performer Kazimir the Hungry, who entertained the crowd lining the street outside the museum by swallowing arrows, fiery batons, and a double-edged sword, along with an impressive demonstration of fire breathing, while laying on a spiky bed of nails — actually deck screws, according to Kazimir. The festival attendees, many dressed in period clothing, homemade and forged armor, and comic and menacing face paint, were also treated to morning and afternoon demonstrations of medieval weaponry, led by P. J. Steele and members of the Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association (WHFA). Steele and his fellow practitioners explained how the WHFA practiced and maintained historical European martial arts (HEMA), drawing from historic texts to learn about weapons and combat tactics and then practicing the use of longswords, rapiers, and daggers for private skill-building and for public performances like the ones this past weekend. As WHFA member Misha Babikov described, in HEMA, “We study from manuals written back in those periods and interpret them, and we try to recreate them in order to keep the tradition alive … In order to live that history and keep up the tradition of our ancestors [that] is something that is important and something that we need to continue doing.”
Castlerock Museum Executive Director Bill Wolcott said that this year’s crowd was the largest to attend the event, originally dubbed the Castlerock Gala in 2011 and paused since 2019 due to COVID-related public health concerns. The museum, itself designed in the style of a storybook castle with corner towers and crenelated walls, served as the backdrop for the day and as the site for musical performances by the group Bardmageddon, a trio of musicians who performed traditional ballads and folk songs while accompanied by guitar, violin, and drums. In addition to the performances outside and inside the grounds, the museum features an impressive permanent collection of armor and weaponry from various centuries of European military traditions, along with explanations of their creation and use during those historic periods.
The museum’s numerous armaments grew out of the personal collection of former attorney Gary Schlosstein, who grew up in Cochrane and who served as the district attorney and as a judge in the Buffalo County Courthouse, across the street from the current museum site. As Schlosstein described in an interview, “It all starts with my interest in weapons when I was 10 years old. I was down in Winona and bought a civil war musket for $3 … Then I just started picking up old American weapons.” He later traveled back and forth to Europe, becoming familiar with national museums and the prestigious auction houses, eventually amassing a sizable collection. As Schlosstein described, “I started picking up a few pieces here and there, and finally my storeroom at home was bulging. At that time, I decided that I should really publicly display some of these pieces, because I realized I had picked up some pieces that were very rarely seen in the United States and pieces that were five, six, seven hundred years old. So then I decided to start building a museum here to perpetuate the collection.”
For Schlosstein, many museums often simply display historic weapons and armor with minimal detail or context, which led him to consult with experts in order to create a different type of experience and layout at the Castlerock Museum, “blending art of the time period, explanations of how these pieces were actually used, and something that shows chronological development.”
Events like the Fire in the Shire festival on Saturday mark the beginning of the perennial Renaissance fair season, extending from late spring to early autumn throughout the state and the nation. For festival participants Jim Stone (aka Guildenstern) and his partner Debbie (aka Rosie), both members of the Midwest Renaissance Actors Guild and longtime performers at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, “I like the people in the [Renaissance festival] community, and people who come are hungry to be entertained, especially nowadays, coming out of the COVID crisis and everything else going on in the world. People just need a break from that, and I’m just so happy to be able to take their mind off that for a few moments.”
The Castlerock Museum (402 South Second Street in Alma) is open from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year and on Sundays from June through August. For more information about the museum and other upcoming events, visit www.castlerockmuseum.com.
