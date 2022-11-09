by ALEXANDRA RETTER and CHRIS ROGERS
MN Senate: voters pick Miller, Drazkowski
In Minnesota State Senate District 26, incumbent Senator and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) won reelection last Tuesday with about 58 percent of the vote, or 21,444 votes. DFL candidate Daniel Wilson received about 39 percent of the vote, or 14,281 votes.
“Janel, the boys and I sincerely appreciate the support and trust from the people of Fillmore, Houston, Mower and Winona counties,” Miller said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work together to help make southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Steve Drazkowski (R) won the state senate seat for District 20 with about 62 percent of the vote, or 25,129 votes. DFL candidate Bradley Robert Drenckhahn earned about 38 percent of the vote, or 15,546 votes.
“It has been an honor serving the wonderful people of our area in the Minnesota House,” Drazkowski said in a statement. I look forward to the upcoming opportunities and challenges of working for them in the Minnesota Senate.” He added, “There is a lot of work ahead to make Minnesota competitive with our neighboring states. Lowering taxes and regulations, restoring justice and medical freedoms and reforming education for all our learners will be a good start to making Minnesota a place people will want to start a business and raise their families.”
MN House: Pelowski, Jacob win
Neither of the local Minnesota State House districts was flipped in Tuesday’s election. In his first contested race since 2016, incumbent Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) won reelection with 9,456 votes (55 percent) to Republican Stephen James Doerr’s 7,704.
Meanwhile, first-time legislative candidate and longtime Winona County Board member Steve Jacob (R-rural Altura) beat Democrat Elise Diesslin 13,375 votes (66 percent) to 6,845.
