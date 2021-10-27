by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Around 100 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in Minnesota to date. Some are resettling in Rochester.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), 97 people have been resettled in Minnesota so far, and at least 495 may arrive in the near future.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Refugee Resettlement Director John Meyers said some refugees have arrived in southern Minnesota and been resettled in Rochester so they are near the organization’s main office and its resources. There are not plans at this time to resettle people in Winona, he said. If refugees had family here or wished to come here, they could, he added.
The refugees in southern Minnesota, like other refugees from Afghanistan, had to leave their home country for their own safety, Meyers said. The U.S. left Afghanistan following a two-decade war there, and the Taliban gained control of the country. The refugees were taken to different military bases in the U.S. after evacuating from Afghanistan and some were sent to Rochester because of the presence of Catholic Charities’ resettlement work there, he said.
Resettling refugees and helping them is important, Meyers said. “These are people coming with needs. They’ve been persecuted in their own country,” he said. “Some of it is a moral requirement, especially in Afghanistan,” he continued. Many Afghan citizens assisted the U.S. in Afghanistan, he noted, risking their lives to do so. “And now, we’re … helping those who helped us,” he said.
Moreover, at a time when many employers are searching for employees, the refugees are healthy and ready to work, Meyers said.
Before coming to the U.S., the refugees were evacuated from Afghanistan by plane to a nearby country, where they went through a background check and biometric authentication, Meyers said. They were then flown to a U.S. military base, where they underwent more biometric authentication, in addition to medical screenings. They received vaccinations and went through the employment authorization process, as well, he said. Finally, they were assigned a destination for resettlement in the U.S.
Catholic Charities staff met the refugees at the airport in Minnesota. Now, the staff members are helping them search for jobs, get permanent housing, learn how the public transportation system works and find local places such as grocery stores, Meyers said. Staff are also giving the newcomers an orientation on U.S. culture. To date, the refugees have not been placed with host families, he said.
Additionally, Catholic Charities staff are working to connect the refugees with volunteers who will provide ongoing support, Meyers said. The volunteers will help furnish permanent housing for the refugees and go with them to places including parks, museums and stores.
Though most resettlement involves reunifying families, refugees are arriving in an area with very few Afghan families, Meyers said, so the work of volunteers to provide help is especially vital. “We definitely value the community support,” he said.
People can support refugees from Afghanistan by greeting and welcoming those who are new to the community, Meyers said. “A warm, friendly smile can go a long way,” he said.
Catholic Charities hopes to hold a clothing drive in the near future, too, Meyers said.
Information about other ways to help those being resettled is available from DHS at mn.gov/dhs/afghan-evacuees/.
