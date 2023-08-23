by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) window for feedback on its plan for Highway 43 improvements from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River bridge closed last Friday. Although MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said it will take some time to go through the feedback, initial reactions online appear to be mixed, with many people worried about MnDOT’s proposal for potential roundabouts and how that might affect pedestrian safety in the heavily trafficked downtown area.
MnDOT’s 2028 construction project includes the resurfacing of Highway 43, sidewalk and curb reconstruction to meet ADA requirements, as well as restriping or reconstructing various intersections to improve safety and traffic control.
MnDOT’s potential alternatives for the project, should funding and community support be acquired, include a series of three roundabouts along Main Street that have garnered the most feedback. The roundabouts would be located along Main Street with mini-roundabouts at Fourth and Sarnia, and a compact roundabout at Broadway. Mini-roundabouts are smaller roundabouts with a raised central medium that semi-trucks can mount and are designed to fit within an intersection with minimal impact on surrounding properties. The single-lane roundabout at Broadway is similar to those on Mankato Avenue.
Many people voiced frustration with the potential for three new roundabouts and shared safety concerns on MnDOT’s project website and the Winona Post’s Facebook page. Josh Datta said that even though he supports roundabouts, in areas with lots of pedestrian traffic, four-way stops and bump outs make more sense. “My issue is the difficulty for pedestrians to get vehicles to stop for them in a roundabout. Roundabouts provide excellent safety for cars and are great at calming traffic on streets where speeding is an issue; they are inherently a car-centric design principle,” Datta said.
Robert Armstrong echoed Datta, stating that in car-heavy areas roundabouts make sense but not for bicyclists and pedestrians who have to “make a break for it” to cross.
Dougherty said roundabouts have some safety benefits for pedestrians. Instead of crossing the entire width of the road, Dougherty said the roundabout breaks up that crossing with a median in the middle, and roundabouts also slow down traffic. “You need to slow down to look to your left, whether you can enter the roundabout. You need to slow down to look for pedestrians in advance of the roundabout,” Dougherty said. “There will be gaps [and] space for people to cross where there aren't vehicles coming through all the time.”
Some people were supportive of the potential roundabouts, citing how it speeds up commutes and reduces major accidents.
“I personally like roundabouts! They are very useful when used the way they are designed. Speeding is the worst problem. Then not using yield signs properly. Traffic moves lots better when used properly,” Lon Keith said.
“Man, I love those roundabouts. They are awesome. No major accidents … just read the signs and know where you’re going,” Raymond Martin Benedict said.
Another issue some people brought up with the potential roundabouts was truck traffic on them in the downtown area. “These are the worst for trucks. People don’t understand that trucks need both lanes and sometimes the roundabout itself to navigate safely. Build them big enough or don’t build them at all,” Brad Christianson said.
Dougherty said the roundabouts have been designed with the trucks’ movements in mind for the tight area. “The roundabouts that we've put in are designed to handle large-truck-turn movements. Where the mini-roundabout is, the truck is able to go over the top of that middle portion, the dome … the truck can go over that. It takes into account some of those tighter areas that have been proposed,” Dougherty said.
As part of MnDOT’s project, the traffic light at Fifth and Main streets would be removed and replaced with stop signs for traffic on Fifth street while traffic on Main Street will not have stop signs. Bump outs would be added along with left turn lanes and restriping the road to three lanes and potentially adding pedestrian flashers. Stephanie Mendyk said the removal of this traffic light is a major loss. Mendyk said that people from the senior center on the corner there do not move quickly and cannot cross safely without a light.
“We feel we have had very good interest from the community in providing feedback. As we go through comments we will use them as a guide in our decision-making process, along with the technical analysis that will also be a part of that,” Project Manager Chad Hanson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.