MMAM announces new vision, programs

by CHRIS ROGERS
“George Washington Crossing the Delaware” may be gone, but the future is bright for the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM), museum leaders told supporters last week. With many famous artworks leaving the museum, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) laid out a vision for its future on May 18, International Museum Day, announcing a slew of new initiatives, many aimed at expanding the museum’s audience and creating new partnerships.
Citing a different vision and goals, earlier this spring, founding collectors Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter announced plans to remove their private collection from MMAM — including works by world-famous artists — with plans to relocate some of the art to the planned, downtown classical music and art venue, Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, while selling others. Some pieces — such as “George Washington Crossing the Delaware,” which the couple sold for $45 million at a recent auction — have already left, while many will remain on display at the museum through 2024.
After learning those works would be leaving, Executive Director Scott Pollock said, “It allowed us to pause and think, ‘Well, if we’re to lose some of those works, what other art forms could we begin to think about that are inspired by water. What about those performances that we’ve been doing with the Winona Symphony Orchestra so successfully in those galleries? What about culinary arts? … What about performing arts, film, theater?’ We want this to be an active, vibrant arts organization in the city of Winona that is collaborating with a number of existing partners to grow this arts ecosystem.”
That line drew cheers from a crowd of around 100 at the museum for MMAM’s announcement, and Pollock went on to outline some of the new initiatives museum staff have planned.
The museum will put a new focus on bringing in artwork from other museums and collections to exhibit, Pollock said. For example, next spring, MMAM plans to host a “Minnesota Museums on Water” show that will feature top artwork inspired by water from museums across the state. MMAM will branch out beyond visual art in the first of a series of themed exhibits in 2023 focusing on “Flora & Fauna,” with a book art exhibit featuring the New York Times Bestseller “World of Wonders” by artist Fumi Nakamura and poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a sculptor and dancer’s collaboration on coral reefs, and Hitomi Hosono’s botanically inspired pottery. In 2024, a series titled “Fresh Water” will feature underrepresented stories related to water and justice, and in 2025 the series “Rising Tides” will focus on artists responding to climate change.
In a series of local partnerships, Pollock said MMAM plans to bring its art to different locations in the Winona community annually in a program titled “Community Builds,” to team up with River Arts Alliance for monthly artists’ meetups, work with the Winona-based Art of the Rural on a series of exhibits about people who live on the river, and revive the museum’s Mississippi Sippin’ happy hour events while partnering with Featherstone Farm and Blue Heron Coffeehouse to pair some culinary delights with art that focuses on food.
Pollock described this moment as a chance to reimagine the museum and who its audiences can be. For people in the Minnesota art world outside Winona, MMAM may be on their radar, but vaguely — without a clear idea of what’s going on there, he said. For Winonans, one community member told the museum that MMAM felt like a “luxury charter bus” when “I want [MMAM] to be more like a camper van with the top popped off where everybody is invited,” Pollock related.
However, MMAM won’t be throwing its focus on art history out with the bathwater, Pollock said. One of the upcoming shows — “Magnus Opus of Marine Art” — aims to explore marine art over 300 years of history, spanning many artistic movements. MMAM still has plenty of major artworks in its own collection to display, too. “Half of our works have been on loan from a private donor [and] are changing and leaving the museum, but we also still have 150 different paintings, almost 400 3-D objects, and we have an incredible collection of maritime ephemera that we want to continue to use and work with,” Pollock said.
“This museum has a new life, and I’m very impressed,” former MMAM director Betsy Midthun said after hearing the presentation. “Scott is the right person for this job. He’s very visionary-thinking, very clued into how an organization, a museum works,” she added. During her time at the museum, Midthun said, “The exhibits that brought in the a lot of people weren’t the ‘fine arts,’ they were the exhibits that were very relatable to a lot of people, like ‘The Art of the Canoe.’” MMAM’s new vision showed an understanding of “what really brings people into museums,” she added.
“I am so excited that Scott is here. I think he is going to be a great leader for the museum and the arts community here,” said Eileen Moeller, who serves on the Winona City Council and is the executive director for Frozen River Film Festival.
“This museum has so much going for it and a staff that is so talented and so engaged,” MMAM Board Chair Bob Hoel said. “The staff is energized and they’re being listened to,” he continued. “I think we’re in a great place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.