MMAM’s Seasonal Saturday draws crowd

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The painting of the North Sea was a reminder of her home in Germany for Ulrike Schorn-Hoffert. While at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum’s (MMAM) Seasonal Saturday program earlier this month, she saw the painting, which is part of the museum’s “German Expression and the Sea” exhibit. “I’ve always wanted to see that since it’s been on display, to see that connection with my home,” she said of the exhibit.
The goal of the Seasonal Saturday program is to help people access the arts, Retail and Communications Manager Caitlin Crouchet said. Admission is only $1, and the museum offers a variety of activities, from live music to a search and find game. “There’s all these different entry points and [appeals] to different interests that we hope that people find something that they like and enjoy in the space while creating meaningful experiences with friends and family and our art on the walls,” she said. This Seasonal Saturday also featured tours, story time, a food truck and opportunity to make paper luminaries.
This event in May was just the second in-person Seasonal Saturday after two years of offering at-home versions of the program due to the pandemic. “We’re so excited to have everybody back in the building and welcome our community with open arms,” Crouchet said. “The energy and the atmosphere is so exciting. To see everybody here, it feels full and happy, and we’re so thrilled to have it.”
A number of attendees said they were glad to connect with art at the event, including intricate works made from cut paper by Minneapolis, Minn., artist Sonja Peterson. Peterson uses paper to create displays of parts of nature such as endangered birds. Sunshine Wilson observed Peterson’s demonstration and was inspired. “It’s amazing work. Her detail is fantastic,” Wilson said.
Anne and Corinna Wagner agreed. “It’s so beautiful and so unique,” Anne said. “And I like that if you make a mistake in it, nobody can really notice,” Corinna said.
“I had never seen the paper cutting before,” Casey Bloecho said.
“It’s different than any art I’ve seen before,” Jessica Beier agreed.
Schorn-Hoffert learned about the amount of time and effort it takes to create this type of art, as well as its intricacy. She also learned about the time it takes to roll the art up for transportation and the type of strong yet soft cotton paper the artist uses.
Some particular paintings inspired a few attendees, as well. Corinna, on her first trip to the MMAM, enjoyed seeing a painting of water lilies. While visiting from out of town, Bloecho appreciated paintings of stormy seas and a waterfall with a rainbow.
Some attendees appreciated activities the museum offered. Anne found the search and find game to be fun. “That’s a great idea to get people drawn into looking at all the different art styles here, which is an amazing variety,” she said. Families could be seen eagerly looking at the pieces in the Hudson River collection while playing the game.
In the background, some children played musical instruments such as drums in an area just off the galleries.
The event also provided an opportunity to reconnect with friends for Wilson and Chris Blencoe. “I’ve run into five of my friends that I haven’t seen in a really long time,” Wilson said.
“I got to see people I haven’t seen in years,” Blencoe said.
Seasonal Saturday will next take place on August 13 and November 12, 2022.
