MMAM shows explore ‘Fauna,’ book art

by CHRIS ROGERS
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) was packed last Friday for the sold-out opening reception of two shows featuring prominent artists from across the country and beyond. The artwork on exhibit ranges from 19th-century traditional Japanese prints to an augmented reality installation on local Dakota culture seen through an iPad screen., and Friday’s First Look Preview Party featured a panel talk with award-winning artists, live music, and local food and drinks.
Last May, after some of the historic paintings that had been MMAM’s calling card left the museum, MMAM Executive Director Scott Pollock laid out a vision for bringing in new artwork and branching out to attract broader audiences, and he offered teasers of what was to come. On Friday, visitors got a chance to see the realization of some of those plans for themselves.
“We’ve really taken a little bit of time to think about, OK, art is great, but art could do things in our community. It could do things in our world,” Pollock told the crowd. “And we’ve taken a little bit of effort to think, well, what does this great art inspired by water going to do for us? Imagine if it could spread wonder, shift perspective, and create a more compassionate and connected world for all.”
The first show, “Waking Worlds,” is on display through next January and features illustrations from three nature-themed books. Poet Aimee Nezhukumatathi’s New York Times best-selling, Barnes & Noble Book of the Year-winning “World of Wonders” is accompanied by Fumi Nakamura’s drawings that bring rare and curious animals to life. The children’s books “Wake Up, Island” and “Hush Hush, Forest” by Minnesota author Mary Casanova are illustrated by fellow Minnesotan Nick Wroblewski’s masterful woodcuts. The artists’ images line the wall of the gallery, accompanied by the writers’ musings, and at the center, a Wroblewski-inspired mobile hangs over a set of couches with copies of the books for visitors to peruse.
Nezhukumatathi explained that growing up in rural America, she was often the only Asian American in the room. “So it was through the world of books and plants and animals that I felt most comfortable,” she said. She joked that turtles never ask, “What are you?” Kids are constantly amazed by nature, and that sense of wonder is an important thing to hold on to because being curious makes one care about the world around them, Nezhukumatathi said. “My hope is to encourage people and remind people of the curiosity we all had [as children] and what that can do as adults,” she added.
Casanova recounted the predawn paddle on a canoe trip that inspired “Wake Up, Island,” and Wroblewski’s trip with her, watching the morning mist rise over a North Woods lake to understand what was behind Casanova’s writing. “It’s daunting because it’s such a powerful thing. It’s such a powerful thing to put someone’s words into an image,” Wroblewski said.
The show “Flora” — open through April 30 — showcases pots layered with incredibly intricate leafy designs by U.K. ceramist Hitomi Hosono, traditional kacho-e bird and flower prints by 1800s Japanese artist Keinen Imao, and Winona-raised Ian Hainesworth’s prints of native plants accompanied by augmented reality installations by Dakota artist Marlena Myles that share the significance and uses of those plants in Dakota culture.
Every inch of Hosono’s pots are covered with layer after layer of molded flowers and leaves. Many of the richly textured molds are applied, piece by piece, to the interior of the pots, inviting viewers to peer into pots and leaving many puzzled as to how Hosono achieved the effect in such a tight space.
Keinen’s original 1890s prints are on display under glass, but museum attendee Judith Main said she loved being able to touch and page through books of replica prints set out for visitors to flip through.
With strong black lines against warmly colored fabric, Hainesworth’s prints are made with plant-based dyes. “I’m not just making work about plants. I’m making work with plants,” they said. Describing seeing sumac growing on the edge of Minneapolis freeway, Hainesworth said, “As I started farming and cultivating plants, I started realizing, there is medicine everywhere.”
For those unfamiliar with augmented reality (AR), Myles said, think of Pokemon Go. The game uses a smartphone’s camera and screen to layer digital monsters onto real-world settings. Using provided tablets, visitors willing to look closer can reveal Myles’ AR images and animations that overlay Hainesworth’s prints. They offer details, for example, on how Dakota people long used purple coneflower as a remedy for snakebites and headaches and how scientists have confirmed its anti-inflammatory effect. The idea, Myles explained, is that Native history is all around us but often goes unseen. “It’s important to immerse people in the hidden stories that are here in Minnesota because it is our traditional homeland,” she said.
It was a fitting addition to a set of exhibits that invite visitors to look closer and discover connections. More information is available at mmam.org.
