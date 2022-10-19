by CHRIS ROGERS
Candidates for two local Minnesota House of Representatives seats addressed voters last week at a League of Women Voters forum. Incumbent Gene Pelowski and Stephen James Doerr are running for District 26A, which includes Winona, Goodview, Stockton, Minnesota City, Lewiston, and Rollingstone. Meanwhile, Elise Diesslin and Steve Jacob are competing to represent District 20B, which includes St. Charles, Utica, Altura, Elba, Minneiska, and Kellogg, along with parts of Wabasha, Olmsted, and Goodhue counties.
District 20B: Doerr, Pelowski
One of the longest-serving Minnesota state representatives, Pelowski used his opening statement to highlight the fact that, out of many bipartisan conference committees meant to hammer out the parties’ differences at the end of this spring’s session, his committee was the only one to produce a bill that actually passed into law. That bill allocated money to avoid an unemployment insurance hike on Minnesota businesses and provided funding for frontline worker bonuses.
A former truck driver with a master’s degree from Saint Mary’s University, in his opening statement, Doerr paid tribute to his late friend, Thomas Gibson, who “challenged me to run against Gene Pelowski, because he didn’t believe Mr. Pelowski represented the values of Winona County.” Doerr also honored his late brother and prayed the Lord’s Prayer.
Asked about his top priorities in office, Doerr said, “The top priority will be freedom. Many people died fighting for our freedoms. There are fighting to this day, many people stationed outside of their homes.” He continued, “… And if we do not address the inflation. If we do not address the crime that is out of control by the voting power of Walz and the DFL, Pelowski. If we don’t fight the crime sprees and inflation that is encouraged by the DFL and ignored, we won’t have freedom. I’ve already heard it already. People are afraid to go outdoors. People are afraid to travel. People can’t afford to travel. We have to stop the DFL voting, and the only way is to vote in our conservative candidates, like myself, Stephen Doerr.”
“My top priority would be to pass the tax bill,” Pelowski said, “that was agreed to by the House and Senate in a conference committee just days before the end of session in May.” That bill would have repealed the tax on Social Security, he noted. “My second objective would be to address the problems that we have in the disability community,” Pelowski said. “We saw two programs here close because of cuts that had to be made in Home and Community Options and others.” Rising labor costs and stagnant state funding have forced numerous disability organizations across the state to close or scale back parts of their operations, including two group homes in Winona.
On the topic of how to use the state’s $9-plus billion surplus, Doerr said, “The $9 billion, as I understand, is an overtaxing of Minnesotans. So we definitely need to address the overtaxing of Minnesotans by cutting the Social Security tax ...” Referencing Pelowski, Doerr went on, “The gentleman to my right here claims that is his goal when he goes up there in his opening statement, and yet … Mr. Pelowski voted against Social Security tax relief for the seniors and instead used it for tax relief for Hollywood film studios.”
On June 30, 2021, Pelowski did vote against an amendment that would have expanded Social Security tax exemptions and supported a bill that included tax breaks for Minnesota film production companies, though he did not vote for its final passage. This spring, Pelowski voted for a tax bill that would have expanded Social Security tax exemptions.
Regarding the surplus, Pelowski said, “We had an agreement at the end of session with the Senate and the governor that 1/3 of the surplus would go to tax cuts. And I’ve already alluded to what I support and will continue to support: tax cuts that would include the repeal of Social Security tax.” There was a bipartisan deal to dedicate another 1/3 to the state’s reserve fund and the final 1/3 to special funding needs, he continued. “I think special needs would be my top priority,” Pelowski said. “[It] would, again, be the disability community, particularly targeted to those programs we need to sustain in Home and Community Options and in other disability programs.”
District 26A: Diesslin, Jacob
An Elgin, Minn., City Council member running for the House for the third time, Elise Diesslin said health care and education would be her top priorities in St. Paul. “In both those communities, there is a lot of pandemic burnout, and we’ve overworked our health care staff and teachers to the point where there have been strikes in the Cities. I know educators in the area especially are really feeling the pinch of the pandemic,” she said. She continued, “We have a surplus, and I think that we could use it wisely through health care and education. We could fully fund education and assist our teachers. Oftentimes, our teachers are using their own income to fund necessary needs in their classrooms. And in health care, not just helping out health care workers, but also helping people that need that health care.”
“[My] number one priority is to cut taxes,” said Steve Jacob, a Winona County Board member for the past 10 years. “First and foremost, ending the Social Security tax, ending the death tax or estate tax.” Referencing the proposed “Walz checks” to pay dividends from the surplus to residents, Jacob said, “The problem with that solution is that is really a redistribution of wealth. Roughly half the people paid that in. So we need to figure out how to get that money back to the people who paid it in, rather than redistributing to the population as a whole.” He added, “The other thing that is important to me is, I’ve been a government watchdog at Winona County for the past 10 years, and you’re going to see the same Steve Jacob at the House of Representatives. I’m going to look for areas to streamline government and downsize government.”
Asked further about the surplus, Jacob said, “I don’t view it as a budget surplus. I view it as an overcollection.” If the surplus is plugged into the state’s budget, state agencies will want another $9 billion in two years, he said. “We don’t want to incorporate that budget into the existing budget; we want to get it back to the people who paid it in. Meaningful tax cuts, end tax on social security and the death tax or estate tax — that would be my solution to the budget overcharge,” he said.
“I would like to see it put back into health care and education,” Diesslin said of the surplus. “I think we need to fully fund pre-K education. We know that students that have access to pre-K ed do better in high school and in college, should they choose to go on to higher education.” She continued, “I would also like to see more government subsidy for people who seek a higher education.” She added, “Our health care workers and our teachers are feeling the burnout of the pandemic. I would like to see those resources go back to those communities, so they can be further assisted and do their jobs well. We need health care workers, and we need educators in our district.”
On the issue of water quality, Diesslin said, “[Water] is a human right, and access to safe, drinkable water should be something everyone has access to.” She said the government needs to do more to safeguard water. “The government is there to protect its citizens, and if it’s not there, private companies will come in and do whatever they want, so I think the government needs to be there to protect our water quality throughout the state and especially in Southeast Minnesota.”
Jacob highlighted his service on local water and conservation boards. “As a farmer,” he said, “I implement all the best management practices that you would want to see, really showcased on my farm. You’ll see cover crops, no-till, contour farming, erosion control structures, and I don’t need layer after layer of government to do that.
“There are dozens of different organizations in the area working on water issues,” Jacob said. “That is the opposite of streamlining. We have a local elected group called the Soil and Water Conservation District. We need to pare down the amount of groups looking at water and have them support the one group that’s elected by our citizens to look at water,” he said.
