by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Minnesota legislators are deciding this session whether to increase K-12 school funding and by how much.
Governor Tim Walz proposed that per-student funding for K-12 schools increase by 4% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.
According to Winona Area Public Schools Finance Director Sarah Slaby, every change of 1% equals about an $180,000 change in revenue for the district. The School Board decided to create the district’s next year budget assuming a 3 percent increase. Representative Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said that given the state’s $17.6 billion surplus,the proposal is feasible. “… The schools are in need of resources,” he said. “We’re still coming out of the pandemic, and there is a great need for, for instance, counseling for students and faculty.” He added that he would, for now, reserve judgment on the governor’s proposal.
Additionally, Walz proposed that the state reduce the shortfall in state and federal special education funding by 50 percent. Pelowski said he feels the proposal is highly likely to pass, and he added that schools desperately need the funding. “So I’m hopeful we can do it,” he said.
Walz proposed instituting free universal school meals, as well. Pelowski said he voted for it, and he feels it is necessary, as the pandemic highlighted how critical good nutrition is for students’ learning. The Senate is now voting on the proposal. “I’ve supported it. I think the Senate’s going to pass it,” he said.
Last year, Republicans’ proposals for education centered on literacy reforms and some funding increase for such programs. Earlier this year, Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said he favored some funding increases along with educational reforms. He was not available for an interview.
Legislators are also considering higher education funding. Pelowski said legislators are reviewing the budget requests of the Minnesota State and University of Minnesota systems. He requested that the Minnesota State system provide a breakdown by campus of how much would be cut if the legislature passes the system’s $350 million request and how much would be cut if the legislature passed Walz’s proposal of $131.5 million for the system.
Some legislators are also considering how to address declining college enrollment and discussing programming to enable high school students to graduate with a diploma and employable skill set, Pelowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.