MN Senate candidates take stage

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
State Senate candidates for District 26 and District 20 shared their thoughts on topics from gun safety to abortion at a recent forum.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, included candidates Eric Leitzen (Legal Marijuana Now), Jeremy Miller (Republican) and Dan Wilson (DFL) for District 26, as well as candidate Bradley Drenckhahn (DFL)for District 20. District 20 candidate Steve Drazkowski (Republican) was not able to attend.
The forum began with candidates giving opening statements. “There is too much money at the top,” Leitzen said. He continued, “And therefore, my campaign is based around a very simple idea: We need to get your money back in your pockets and in your communities.”
Miller said his philosophy is listening and working together. “This simple philosophy has proved to be successful, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to help accomplish,” he said. He added, “At a time when violent crime is out of control, it’s time to provide funding for more police officers, and it’s time to get tough on crime by holding criminals accountable.”
Wilson said he is a farmer who raises dairy cows. “I’m running to be our state senator because, now more than ever, we need folks in government who know what it’s like for working families,” he said. He also said he would want to implement agriculture policies that help current and prospective farmers.
Drenckhahn, from Zumbrota, Minn., said he has experience in local government as a city council member and mayor. “I have a history of working together with people to get things done,” he said. “I supported cops. I kept taxes low. There’s ways to compromise on everything.” He added that part of his inspiration to run came from his daughters. “They want somebody representing them that will be their voice there, that knows they should have autonomy over what they choose to do with their bodies,” he said.
In a written statement read by the forum moderator, Drazkowski said, “Our state is going in the wrong direction. We are not just a little bit off course, but we are heading 180 degrees into the wrong direction!” He continued, “If elected to the Minnesota Senate, I will work hard to bring the rule of law back to our state. We must stop the fraud and end unnecessary programs, stop catch and release and make crime illegal again!” He said some of his priorities would be eliminating the estate tax “and letting parents lead the child’s education.”
When asked what action, if any, the state legislature should take regarding women’s reproductive health and abortion, Miller said, “ … The reality in Minnesota is the Supreme Court has already ruled that the state constitution protects a women’s right to an abortion. So rather than trying to politicize it or dividing people even more on a highly controversial issue, I will continue to listen and work together with people to find consensus on policies that protect babies and support mothers and families.”
Leitzen said, “Abortion should be safe and regulated. Abortion should be covered as part of universal health care.”
Drenckhahn said, “The fact of the matter is the only thing separating Minnesotans from not having access to health care, which includes abortion, is state legislation that decides to change the rules.” He continued, “So for me, going to the state is about preserving the rights of women to safe and effective reproductive care.”
Wilson said, “So we need to make sure that we defend the constitution that we have and that politicians like myself have no say in what a woman decides to do with her body and when people decide when they want to start their own families.”
Candidates also explained their views on what role, if any, the legislature should have in determining what is taught in classrooms in Minnesota. Wilson said, “I would be very hesitant to have a state body come down and [dictate] exactly what needs to happen in every classroom. Those are decisions that highly qualified, highly educated teachers will make.”
Drenckhahn said he echoed Wilson’s statement. “I’m in favor of supporting our public schools,’” he said.
Miller said he agreed regarding the legislature’s role, but wants parents to have a role in education. “When it comes to the curriculum, I don’t believe that the state legislature should set the curriculum, but I do believe that there should be transparency and that parents should be empowered to be involved as partners in their children’s education with educators.”
“We certainly do not need politicians telling teachers what to teach,” Leitzen said. He added, “We better make sure that the teachers are the ones telling us what we need to do and how we need to do it to make sure we get the best education, because teachers do know best.”
Candidates shared their thoughts on how to spend the surplus of approximately $9 billion remaining at the end of the previous legislative session, as well. Leitzensaid he would support taxing the wealthy to fund needed programs. “We need more money to make sure people have healthy food to eat. We need more money to make sure water systems are secure,” he said.
Miller said he would cut the tax on Social Security income. He added that he would want to help nursing homes, personal care providers, disability service providers and police officers. Additionally, he said he would want to invest in literacy programs for students.
Drenckhahn expressed his concerns about the legislature not bringing a compromise on how to spend the surplus to fruition last session. “If you’re not going to go there to do the job, why are you up there? So I would go up there and I would try to do my job. Whatever the solution was to spend that money, it’s our job to go up there and decide what it is,” he said.
Wilson expressed similar concerns. He noted that legislators and the governor compromised on a framework for spending the surplus before the last session ended. “Leader Miller got on TV, and he promised that this bill would get done. Well, the session came and went without the bill being finished,” he said. He said the governor and speaker of the House wanted to finish the bill. “There was one person who said that the deal ended with the session. There was one person that said his word had an expiration date.”
Miller explained his perspective on how an agreement to a framework on spending the surplus last session did not come to fruition. “I appreciate the play-by-play from two people who were not at the Capitol when the agreements were struck,” he said. Legislators then agreed to a spending framework, he said. However, House Democrats and Governor Tim Walz would not support enough funding for health and human services, Miller said. According to Minn Post, both parties agreed to spend $1 billion on health and human services, but never reached agreement on the details, with Democrats favoring money for child care. Miller added, “The Democrats in the House and Governor Walz would not increase penalties on car jackings and fentanyl trafficking.”
Additionally, candidates shared their views on what legislation, if any, they would support, in light of gun violence. Miller said he supports Second Amendment rights. He also supports investing in funding for school safety, he said. “Several schools during the defund the police movement moved away from their school resource officers. I think we need to provide funding for schools that choose to do so to give them that opportunity to provide school resource officers to keep kids safe, or other security measures, at schools,” he said.
Leitzen said guns must be “safe, legal and regulated.” “We need to make sure we have mental health services under universal health care, which I support,” he said.
Wilson said the state could take steps such as implementing background checks and ensuring gun owners with children in their homes have gun lockers.
Drenckhahn said, “If I want to buy another firearm, I’ll jump whatever hoops you want to put in front of me. If I’m allowed to have that firearm and I can purchase it legally, I’ll do what I have to do. If there are steps to be put in place to make that more difficult for someone who perhaps shouldn’t own a firearm, I’m all for it. And a lot of people are. It’s just common sense stuff. They don’t like gun violence. They’re worried about their kids. But they’re responsible gun owners.”
Candidates then shared their perspectives on immigration. Miller said he supported taking a legal path to citizenship. “And again, it needs to happen at the federal level, but I would encourage the federal level officials to do that,” he said.
Wilson said, “I’d continue the work that I’ve done over the years, which means getting together with immigrant communities to listen to their concerns, sitting down with them and figuring out how we can best make sure that they are contributing to Minnesota and how we can best make sure that Minnesota also contributes to them.”
Drenckhahn said he favored the state government helping those who immigrate here.
Leitzen said those who immigrate to the area can help small towns. “So I would love to see more immigrant communities down here in Bluff Country,” he said.
