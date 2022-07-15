From: Minnesota Department of Transportation
The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 61 is set to open the week of July 25.
The roundabout curb and gutter has been poured and crews are continuing to dig along the west side of Highway 43 as they install a sanitary sewer. Thank you for driving safely through the work zones; your efforts help keep workers and other motorists safe.
Current work
- The city of Winona experienced a water main break on Tuesday. Highway 43/Mankato Avenue flooded near the Sinclair gas station and forced the closure of the road for this emergency. We apologize if you were stuck in the traffic backups as a result of this emergency situation. It has been repaired, and construction has started again.
- Crews are preparing for the opening of the Highway 43/Highway 61 roundabout in late July.
- Watch for traffic changes at Parks Avenue by Dairy Queen.
- If you are trying to reach Dairy Queen, Winona Health, the Winona Family YMCA and others located along that side of Mankato Highway, you can turn at Parks Highway/Frontenac Dr or you can reach them via Highway 61 and Parks Highway.
- East Lake Boulevard as well as Sugar Loaf Rd near the corner of Highway 43/61 is closed for construction. There is no through traffic on East Lake Boulevard.
- Detour routes are:
- Use Huff Street at Highway 61 to reach residences, businesses, destinations along East Lake Boulevard.
- Use Sugar Loaf Rd at Highway 43 to reach residences, businesses, destinations along Sugar Loaf Rd.
- All businesses can be accessed through the work zone.
Look ahead
On the week of July 18:
- Paving will occur at the Highway 43/Highway 61 roundabout.
- Crews continue to work along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue installing sanitary sewer and water mains.
- Bases for the pedestrian crossing flashers will be installed.
- On the week of July 25:
- The Highway 43/Highway 61 roundabout is scheduled to open (an exact date is not set.
- Overhead signs while approaching the roundabout will be installed.
- Pavement markings (directional arrows, crosswalk bars) will be added.
- Traffic on Highway 61 will switch to route vehicles through the roundabout (an exact date is not set).
- East Lake Boulevard will open, connecting with Sugar Loaf Rd and Highway 43.
- Got questions? Call these folks:
- Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications, 507-251-2749
- Mark Anderson, project manager, 507-205-6400
- Businesses that have questions or concerns about access may contact Hoffman Construction’s access manager, Kyle Pedersen at 715-896-2038. You can email Kyle at kpedersen@hoffmanconstructionco.com.
