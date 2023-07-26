MnDOT proposes Main St. roundabouts

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) presented its plans last week for improvements on Highway 43 in Winona from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River bridge. Slated for construction in 2028, the project currently has enough funding to resurface the highway and reconstruct sidewalks and curb ramps to meet ADA standards, but MnDOT officials said if more funding is awarded the project could include three new roundabouts on Main Street.
In addition to the standard highway improvements, the project will also restripe or reconstruct various intersections to improve safety and traffic control, according to MnDOT. These changes include replacing the four-lane section between Broadway and Fourth streets with two lanes to make it more consistent with the rest of Main Street. The stoplight at Fourth and Main streets would be replaced with an all-way stop, and the Fifth and Main streets stoplight would be removed. Lastly, the current plans would add bicycle lanes on Sarnia Street and left turn lanes at the Sarnia and Franklin streets intersection.
MnDOT is also looking at potential alternatives that may be included in the final project if they receive enough funding and community support. These alternatives include three new roundabouts, as well as a sidewalk along the south side of Sarnia Street between Franklin Street and Mankato Avenue, and additional pedestrian improvements such as bumpouts at the bus stop on Sarnia Street to improve crossing. Two of the potential roundabouts were proposed for the downtown area: one mini-roundabout at Fourth and Main streets, similar to the one at Gilmore Avenue and West Service Drive outside Goodwill, and a single-lane roundabout at Broadway and Main, similar to those on Mankato Avenue. The Fifth and Main streets light would be removed and replaced with stop signs for through traffic on Fifth Street while traffic on Main Street will not have stop signs. Another mini-roundabout was proposed at the intersection of Sarnia and Main streets.
MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty explained that based on traffic numbers and pedestrians in those areas, MnDOT is looking at roundabouts as an option. “Roundabouts are for safety first, but …[they] also really help with traffic flow because you don’t have artificial stops.”
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman attended the event and said he’s in favor of the alternate options. Sherman recalled that when the Mankato Avenue roundabouts project was in its pre-design stage, many people were against it, but now many people like the roundabouts. “The feedback that I've received since they've been completed … it's smoother through there, there's better traffic flow, there's less wait time,” Sherman said. “Sure, construction is always a pain in the butt, but it should be better for all users when it is all said and done, and that is the feedback that I've received.”
Sherman also stressed the importance of taking into consideration all users of the roadway, and first and foremost safety.
Winonan Ted Hazelton brought up concerns about the alternative option causing potential traffic congestion at the Fifth and Main streets intersection, which would be between two roundabouts. “You're between two [roundabouts], it's going to be nearly impossible … to cross Main on Fifth Street going east or west. That light is there to help people out, and that's going to be removed …” Hazelton said.
MnDOT is accepting feedback and community input on the Highway 43 project through August 4. “We just want to hear from everybody that uses [Highway 43] whether you bike or walk or drive or haul freight in a truck … it's all important, it shows how everybody uses that transportation system differently but it's also a necessity to them,” Dougherty said. Feedback on MnDOT’s Highway 43 project can be left on their website at tinyurl.com/yckrmtpj.
