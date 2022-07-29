From: Minnesota Department of Transportation
The Highway 43/61 roundabout is scheduled to open to traffic on Monday, Aug. 1. Thank you for doing your part in driving safely though the work zones. Your efforts help keep workers and other motorists safe.
As construction work continues on the Highway 43 project, we’d also like to thank you for choosing to stay informed. Please consider sharing these updates with others. Either forward it to them or encourage them to sign up with this link. More than 1,700 people already receive these weekly updates, but the more people who are aware of the project, the better!
Current work:
- The Highway 43/61 roundabout is scheduled to open to traffic on Monday, Aug. 1.
- Expect significant traffic delays on Highway 61 beginning today, Friday, July 29, through the weekend as crews make the final adjustments to prepare for the switch into the roundabout.
- Also on Monday, East Lake Boulevard and Sugar Loaf Road will reconnect, and the East Lake connection to Highway 43 will occur.
- The current detours will remain in place for the next few days:
- Use Huff Street at Highway 61 to reach residences, businesses, destinations along East Lake Boulevard.
- Use Sugar Loaf Road at Highway 43 to reach residences, businesses, destinations along Sugar Loaf Road.
- All businesses can be accessed through the work zone.
Want to learn more about roundabouts?
These videos and additional resources explain roundabout benefits and tips to navigate them safely:
- Pedestrian Safety at Roundabouts (video on how pedestrian crossings and traffic work at roundabouts)
- Navigating a Multi-Lane Roundabout (video)
- Minnesota Roundabout Resources (MnDOT website includes videos, brochures, research, examples)
- How Roundabouts Work (WisDOT website includes videos, brochures, FAQ)
