by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council approved two phases towards the improvement and construction of hiking and biking trails in Sugar Loaf Park and Garvin Heights Park as part of a multi-phase project to establish trail connections to increase the number of hiking and biking paths available in the city. The city’s intent is to establish new trails in Winona as officials and citizens believe that the green outdoor space is one of the city’s strongest attractions.
After a years-long process, the city is currently awaiting permit approval from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to keep the project moving forward.
The city received $560,000 from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment fund in 2020 for phase one of the project, and was more recently awarded $403,320 for phase two. The city matched the grants with $128,000 of its own for phase one and $100,830 for phase two. The Winona Area Mountain Bikers also donated $12,000 toward phase one. The total cost is $1.2 million for the first two phases of the project.
Phase one of the project would see the city focusing on maintaining three trails and building three new ones, and phase two would add a trailhead and two new trails at Holzinger Trails, according to Winona Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Alicia Lano.
“The overall grand master plan of the project is to connect Sugar Loaf Park to Garvin Heights Park to [Holzinger Trails,]” Lano said. “That is the ultimate goal.”
According to Lano, phase one of the project would improve signage and walking paths to three existing trails: The Sugar Loaf Trail, Garvin Heights Park Trail, and the Devil’s Cave Trail. For the Devil’s Cave Trail, the city would decommission many of the impromptu trails, returning them to their natural state, and make clear the intended hiking path, Lano said.
Phase one of the project would also see the three new trails on the bluff. One trail would lead from Holzinger Lodge up to the bluff and would be an easy hiking path and would be located north of the Wincrest neighborhood. Another trail would be a downhill, biking-only path for intermediate use and would be located near Woodlawn Cemetery.
The final new trail of phase one would be west of Wincrest and would be a part of the easy hiking path, going around the bluff and connecting some of the other trails. However, the site is located in the habitat of two protected species.
The city is only awaiting the DNR’s approval before moving forward with the project, according to Lano. “We are working with the DNR to get that permit right now because we’re in a unique ecological area [where] we have the timber rattlesnake, which is a state threatened species,” Lano said. She continued, “And then there's also a plant, too, that they’re concerned about that has been recorded in this area. It’s called edible valerian.” Edible valerian is also a state threatened species.
Lano said that once the city has received the permit to work around the protected species, the city could begin working on phase one of the project in spring 2023. After the permit is approved, the next step for the city would be to find a trail building contractor to mark and establish the new trails, she said.
Once phase one is completed, the city would be able to move on to phase two of the project, which would primarily focus on Holzinger Trails, according to Lano. Phase two would see the city spend about $504,000 for the establishment of a new trailhead at the west end of Wincrest Drive. The new trailhead would feature new restrooms and parking for hikers, according to Lano.
Phase two would also build two new trails. One trail would connect to the two hiking trails in phase one. The other trail would parallel two existing trails near Woodlawn and would help keep bikers off the other trails and would connect back at Holzinger Lodge.
“Once we start getting started with phase one and phase two, we’ll always be looking for making improvements to our parks,” Lano said. She said that some existing parking lots and amenities for the hiking trails could use some improvements.
“There’s always more trail-building opportunities, but we’re starting off with the ones that make the most sense to [the city] at first,” Lano said.
In the future, the city would like to continue to expand and create even more trails in Holzinger. While the city has its goal for the first two phases, staff are hoping to receive funding for more phases with the ultimate goal to connect Sugar Loaf Park, Garvin Heights Park, and Holzinger Trails.
