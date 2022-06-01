by CHRIS ROGERS, ALEXANDRA RETTER, and CESAR SALAZAR
There was a flurry of filings on Tuesday, the last day for candidates to sign up for election in most local and state races.
Wilson challenges Miller for MN Senate
Rural Rushford resident Dan Wilson announced he will run as a Democrat last week, challenging incumbent State Senator and Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.
“For the past 12 years, Jeremy Miller may have done a lot to further his political ambitions,” Wilson said at a campaign event, “but he certainly hasn’t accomplished much for farmers, for young families, or the rural and working-class people of his district. The people in his district need the $9 billion [state] surplus now to help them cover the costs of inflation, rising gas prices, and the skyrocketing health care costs. Instead, he has walked away from the negotiating table, leaving his constituents out in the cold.”
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties in the State Senate,” Miller said in a statement. “Looking back on the last 12 years, I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve been able to help accomplish. But these accomplishments don’t just happen; they take hard work, commitment, and the ability to listen. By working together, I’m confident we can continue to help make Southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The Senate district covers Winona and central and southern Winona County, all of Houston and Fillmore counties, and a portion of Mower County.
Doerr to challenge Pelowski for MN House
Winona resident Stephen James Doerr signed up to run for Minnesota House District 26A as a Republican, taking on longtime incumbent, Gene Pelowski, a Democrat. The seat represents Winona and southern and central Winona County, including Lewiston and Stockton.
“I am interested in representing the citizens of Winona and greater Winona area at the capital to restore and protect freedoms of the individuals from conception to natural death and to answer a call from a lifelong friend, who died as a result of a failure by the state to respect those with mental health issues,” Doerr said in a statement.
In a statement, Pelowski said, “There is much to do coming out of the pandemic. Minnesota’s economy has changed. The need for skilled workers has increased … Remote commerce, working from home, telemedicine and distance learning have created demands that will have to be addressed in future legislative sessions. Another critical issue is to ensure that law enforcement has the tools, training and officers it needs to maintain public safety.”
WAPS Board: Alwan, Hazelton, Jonsgaard, Moore, Watkins
At Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), four seats are up for election, including two at-large seats, the district one seat and the district two seat.
Incumbent School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and incumbent School Board member Karl Sonneman are running for reelection to their at-large seats. Three other community members, Anthony Alwan, Torry Moore, and Maurella Cunningham also are running for the seats.
“I think we made considerable progress in the schools in the last four years, but we’re not where we want to be. We’re not where we can be,” Sonneman said in an interview. He continued, “We talking about issues in the classroom, we’re talking about programs that we have in the schools, and I think all that, the object is to understand where we need to be so students get the best education they can, parents are more than happy with the public school and are sending their kids to the public schools.”
Alwan said in an interview that he did not take the decision to run lightly and had been approached by several community members hoping for candidates focused on supporting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students. “I also have a … long history of working with people with disabilities in the community and school system. And I truly believe they need advocates as well. So, I’m primarily running and going in to raise awareness and be an advocate for inclusivity and support for the communities who have been marginalized and not treated as fairly as those in the quote unquote majority,” he said.
Moore was not immediately available for comment.
With School Board member Steve Schild not running for reelection to the district one seat, three new community members put their names forward: Ted Hazelton, Amanda Jonsgaard and Pete Watkins. Hazelton said in an interview that he was motivated to run by his past experience as a School Board member from 2006 to 2010. “I want to try to make our school district more accountable and user friendly and better for our kids,” he said. He added, “What I’d like to see happen is to be more competitive [in] gaining more students.”
Watkins said in a statement that, “I am running for the school board of Winona Area Public Schools to pursue common-sense policies that help all our students and their families. It is important we improve financial transparency and elevate our understanding as it applies to the operation of the district.”
Jonsgaard was not immediately available for comment.
Incumbent School Board member Michael Hanratty is seeking reelection to the district two seat.
Statements from Denzer and Hanratty were published in last week’s Winona Post and are available here.
Fritz, Frahm to compete for County Board
Former Winona County administrator Ken Fritz filed to challenge County Board member Chris Meyer for a seat representing District One (eastern Winona).
In a statement, Meyer said, “It has been an honor to serve as a Winona County commissioner since 2019 though it has been a challenging few years. It was my belief that participating in local government is as important as holding elected office at the state or federal level because it directly affects one’s neighbors. Being part of the great work Winona County did through the pandemic has strengthened that belief. I hope to be re-elected and see the projects funded by rescue plan funds completed and the county recover fully from the pandemic.”
"I’m running for Winona County Commissioner for District One because I believe we can do better than the 17 3-2 votes that have already occurred in the first three months of 2022," Fritz told the Post. "My vision for the County Board is to work collaboratively to reflect all voices in decisions."
Winona resident Todd Frahm joined the race for District Two (far western Winona and Goodview), forcing a primary with fellow candidates Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, just an hour before the deadline, incumbent Marie Kovecsi had not filed for reelection.
In a platform, Obieglo described himself as a conservative and a constitutionalist. “Tax increases to support services should be the last resort. Instead, we should focus on growing the tax base for the county,” he wrote, adding that he supports veterans services, Treatment Court, transparency, and allowing feedlot expansions that meet state environmental regulations. He added, “Masks and vaccinations should be a decision made by the person and their medical provider, not the government … Government is there to advise the public in a health emergency, not to control them.”
“The main reason I’m coming in are the shutdowns we’ve been through the last couple of years, the businesses, and also taking a look at the roundabouts and what good they’re doing and how we’re going to measure the success,” Frahm told the Post. He added, “I want to make sure that we’re spending money — even if we’re getting it from grants or somewhere else — that we’re spending it wisely.” He added that he wants to improve train blockages in Winona.
A statement from Voegeli was published in last week’s Winona Post and is available here.
Winona County: Eger, Vargas join A-T race
Two more new faces joined the race for Winona County auditor-treasurer. Winona resident John Eger and Gabe Vargas, of Minnesota City, signed up to run, forcing a primary with fellow candidate Chelsi Wilbright.
“I ran for [Winona] City Council eight years ago, I think. I had a desire to run for public office again and serve the community I live in,” Vargas told the Post. Vargas volunteered for many years with the Morrie Miller Foundation and works in Winona County’s Public Health department. He added of out-going Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla, “I think Sandra has done a great job, and I’m looking forward to continuing that when she’s gone.”
“Election integrity is a major concern for most people across the country, including here in Winona County,” Eger said in a statement. “I’m running to ensure that our elections are accurate, fair, transparent and conducted in a timely fashion by addressing any potential inadequacies so that all Winona County voters can have confidence in our elections.”
Winona City Council
A resident of Winona for five years, Amber Buysman plans on running for the Fourth Ward Winona City Council seat to help develop diverse businesses throughout the Fourth Ward and around Mankato Avenue by using existing resources. “I’m just looking to help build a community after COVID,” she said. She continued, “There’s a lot of potential here and I’d like to be a part of that.”
A statement from incumbent Fourth Ward City Council member George Borzyskowski was published in last week’s Winona Post and is available here.
