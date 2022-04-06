by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As daily in-person learning resumes this school year, some local schools are continuing to offer a remote option, while others have moved away from it or may do so next school year.
The Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School District currently offers an online learning option called Educere. Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said the program provides lessons students work through at their own pace, and there are opportunities for students to receive support in different ways, from phone calls to video conferences.
The district started using the program at the beginning of last school year to try to help families and students who were not comfortable returning full time or who enjoyed online learning, Fairbanks said. “By having the online option, we’re able to serve the needs of all different learners in our school,” she said.
C-FC plans to offer remote learning next school year, as well. Recently, the district signed a contract for a partnership with the Rural Virtual Academy (RVA), Fairbanks said. There is an all-book option, an all-online option and a hybrid option of both book and online learning, she said. “There’s a lot of choice for families,” she said. Depending on the class, students and families may be working with C-FC staff, RVA staff or both, she said.
Through the partnership, the district will also offer single online classes that may not otherwise be available. “As a small school, sometimes we have trouble offering all the different courses that students want to take, so by partnering with RVA, students will have access to a wide variety of courses,” Fairbanks said.
C-FC aims for the RVA classes to be up and running by fall 2022, Fairbanks said, and the partnership will be a one-year trial at first.
In the Lewiston-Altura (L-A) School District, an online learning option is available for students in kindergarten through sixth grade from the Southwest South Central Service Cooperative. High school students can also take online classes to recover credits through Edgenuity.
There has been limited interest in the online learning option at the K-6 level, Superintendent Gwen Carman said. Through that program, which provides lessons for students, a teacher on site at L-A works to stay in touch with and help families if issues arise, she said.
Similarly, Edgenuity provides lessons for students, while district staff are available to support students, Carman said.
L-A anticipates offering the online credit recovery option next school year, Carman said, while it may not offer the online learning program for K-6 students.
Cotter Schools is not offering remote learning, President Mary Eileen Fitch said. “We really are just focusing on in-person learning this entire year,” she said. She added that remote learning was available in cases of quarantining, and some students may take an online credit recovery or advanced course through an outside organization.
At Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), online learning has been available through Edgenuity this school year, and the district plans to work toward offering its own online learning curriculum and teachers in the coming years to bolster declining enrollment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.