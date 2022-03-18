by CHRIS ROGERS
A Winona native living in Ukraine was taken by the Russian military, according to his mother. Stockton resident Tina Hauser’s son, Tyler Jacob, moved to Ukraine last November with his Ukrainian wife and was teaching English there, Hauser told WXOW. After he was forced to board a bus and leave his wife and child behind, Hauser said she lost contact with Jacob on March 12 after the bus reached a Russian military checkpoint in Crimea.
ABC 6 reported that Jacob was forced to board a bus in Kherson — a southern Ukrainian city captured by Russian troops — where foreigners were being shipped out of Ukraine. In Crimea, Russian troops put Jacob on a different bus, and Hauser lost contact with him, she said. She told ABC 6, “My worst nightmare is coming true. I’m fearful that they’re going to torture and kill him and I’m not going to ever see my son again.”
“He got on the bus and we were texting up until 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and I have not heard back from him since,” Hauser told WXOW on March 15. “All I want is for him to come home,” she added.
“I’ve done everything I can even think of right now. I know I’ve got the support behind me of family and friends, and now the government, that’s trying to find him.”
A GoFundMe page is raising money for Jacob’s wife and child at tinyurl.com/5n99bcca.
In a March 16 Facebook post, Hauser wrote, “Update, the U.S. embassy in Moscow has called this morning, and I am in contact with them now via email. They said this will be a long, slow process. Please keep spreading the GoFundMe account and keep them in your prayers. I want each and every one to know that we are so grateful for everything you all are doing by sharing, donating and your prayers. I don't know how to say thank you enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.