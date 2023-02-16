by CHRIS ROGERS
A specific cause cannot be determined for the fish kill that left 2,500 trout dead on Rush Creek south of Lewiston last summer, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) officials said this week. Investigators believe various upstream applications of manure and pesticides followed by a heavy rainstorm are the most likely causes but said they could not identify a specific operation that was responsible. After reviewing over 100 properties in the area, the MCPA sent a notice of violation to two mid-sized Utica Township dairy farms for allegedly applying manure within 50 feet of a sinkhole and failing to keep complete manure management records.
“We knew there was manure and pesticide, and we knew there was a rain event that washed runoff into the stream,” MPCA Southeast Watershed Unit Supervisor Justin Watkins said. “But that’s kind of where the resolution of our report stops. We don’t have enough information to go past that.”
It is the third inconclusive fish kill investigation in eight years in Winona County, following the die-off of 9-10,000 fish on the South Branch of the Whitewater River in 2015 and a smaller fish kill on Garvin Brook in 2019. Citizens have expressed frustration at authorities’ inability to identify the causes of the fish kills or hold anyone accountable and urged the state and other governments to do more to prevent the next fish kill. “The poor fisherman who takes one over the limit, he pays for that, doesn’t he? Who is going to pay for 2,500 trout?” rural Lewiston resident Barb Nelson said last summer. In an interview and a statement, MPCA officials said they share those frustrations, explained why pinpointing a cause is sometimes but not always impossible, and said they plan to educate local landowners on strategies to reduce the risk of future fish kills.
An angler discovered and reported the Rush Creek fish kill on the evening of July 25, 2022, at Enterprise Valley Drive, just upstream of where Interstate 90 crosses Rush Creek. Rush Creek is one of the finest trout streams in the county, and thousands of dead trout, some as large as 27 inches, were found floating in the stream. The area where dead fish were found stretched from roughly a 1/4 mile west of County Road 29 on a southern tributary of Rush Creek to an easement entrance just south of the I-90 Enterprise rest stop, according to Watkins.
The MPCA, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) started investigating the morning of July 26. They believe a major rainstorm and runoff event on July 23 led to the fish kill. The agencies collected water samples on the 26th, but by that time, whatever pollutant killed the fish had already washed downstream, Watkins explained. DNR staff conducted fish autopsies, or necropsies, looking for clues. “They did look at the fish and infectious disease was ruled out. Otherwise the necropsy was not helpful in determining the cause,” Watkins said.
Numerous manure and fertilizer applications took place across many farms during that time period, and other than the Utica Township farms, investigators did not find violations of application rules, Watkins said.
In a statement MPCA officials wrote, “Investigators did not find evidence of a direct discharge of pollutants to Rush Creek. They concluded that recent upstream applications of manure and pesticides combined with low-flow conditions in the creek prior to rainfall on July 23 may have led to the fish kill.”
Asked what evidence pointed to manure and pesticide applications as potential causes, Watkins said it was the weight of all evidence that led investigators to believe that was the most likely explanation. “We know there were applications. We know we had a really intense storm and that kind of swept the pollutants really rapidly … We don’t really have empirical information. That’s why the [statement] said ‘may have led to.’ It’s the best we can state based on the information we have.”
Watkins noted that fish kill investigations aren’t always inconclusive, pointing to a 2021 case on the Minnesota River and a 2017 fish kill near Spring Valley, Minn., where runoff from a structure fire was found to be the cause.
“Sometimes you can find a clear definitive cause, but what makes a lot of these difficult are two really big factors,” Watkins said. First, the delays that build up as rain washes a pollutant into stream, fish start to die, someone notices and reports the fish kill, and investigators arrive. “We often hear of fish kills several hours, or even days, after they occurred and the pollution in the water has diluted and washed downstream,” MPCA Assistant Commission Dana Vanderbosch said.
The second factor, Watkins said, is that there are “a lot of similar [farming] practices going on in a lot of different areas.” The upper reaches of Rush Creek drain a watershed of nearly 20,000 acres, he said. “You’re literally talking about hundreds of individual fields,” Watkins explained. With so many farms spreading manure and pesticides in similar ways, “it’s complex,” he said.
“We share the public’s frustration around events like this that impact hundreds of fish and oftentimes don’t point to any one cause,” Vanderbosch said in a statement.
What can be done to prevent the next fish kill? “First I would say, we need to be clear that we can’t eliminate the possibility of a fish kill, but that doesn’t mean that there’s no work to do, that nothing can be done,” Watkins said. “There’s a lot of things in life like that where you can’t eliminate [risk], but there’s a lot you can to do to really manage the risk.”
Watkins encouraged farmers to watch the weather carefully when applying fertilizer, manure, or pesticides, and use MDA’s Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast (tinyurl.com/4uvpwum4). The online tool provides a map and three-day forecast for the chances of runoff, helping farmers determine when it’s safe to spread.
Watkins also said that getting more best management practices (BMPs), such as grass waterways in row crop fields, will help, especially in key areas that receive a lot of runoff. There is information and funding in Minnesota available to get more BMPs where they are needed, he said.
MPCA officials said they will soon launch an education campaign to share information about runoff risk tools and BMPs. They urged citizens to report fish kills or other spills by contacting the State Duty Officer 24/7 at 800-422-0798. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911 first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.