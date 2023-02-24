From: Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) announced the launch of the College Opportunity Program, a three-year pilot program that will ensure access to a college education at Minnesota State College Southeast to every eligible student graduating from a Winona high school or homeschool program.
Through the College Opportunity Program, every student who lives in the Winona Area Public Schools district and graduates from high school between 2023 and 2025 will have access to a tuition-free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast.
“The College Opportunity Program is truly transformative for the students it serves,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of MSC Southeast. “This program bridges the chasm between talent and opportunity.”
"We are excited about this opportunity for our students and community,” said Annette Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools. “This program opens up more doors for students as they consider their future plans and removes barriers that students and families face with postsecondary education costs."
This opportunity is available to students graduating from Cotter High School, Hope Lutheran High School, Riverway Learning Community, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Senior High School, or a homeschool program.
The College Opportunity Program is made possible by a group of investors who have committed to fund the pilot for the first three years. These companies and individuals are: Benchmark, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal Company, Gundersen Health, Miller Ingenuity, RTP Company, The Watkins Company, and Winona Health.
Starting this fall, the College Opportunity Program will cover students’ full cost of tuition and fees and provide a stipend for books, supplies, and tools. Winona students graduating in 2023 and 2024 will receive two years (up to 70 credits) at MSC Southeast plus $500 per year towards the cost of books, tools, supplies, and materials, up to $1000 per student.
Because the College Opportunity Program is currently funded through 2026, students who graduate in 2025 will be eligible for one year of college (up to 35 credits) at MSC Southeast and a $500 stipend.
Students can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree from any program taught at MSC Southeast and will graduate career-ready or prepared to transfer onward to a four-year institution.
“The College Opportunity Program will not only benefit students; it will provide an investment in the talent pipeline, increasing the number of trained, skilled, and credentialed local workers that are needed by employers in our region,” said Marsha Danielson.
For more information about the College Opportunity Program and answers to frequently asked questions, go to www.southeastmn.edu/Opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.