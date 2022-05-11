Mural, stories celebrate immigrants

by ALEXANDRA RETER
Members of the Winona community who are immigrants or refugees came from many different places, including Argentina, Honduras, Laos, Wales and the Philippines. They pursued a life in the U.S. for many different reasons, from escaping political strife to following loved ones. Now, some are sharing their stories with their fellow community members in a new booklet from Project FINE.
“We truly believe that stories are a beautiful tool to bring people together, to eliminate fear, to get to know each other,” Project FINE Executive Director Fatima Said said.
Stories have been a key component of Project FINE’s mission to bring people together since the organization began, Said explained. “For me, as a former refugee, stories of refugees and immigrants are a tool for our receiving community to understand current refugees and immigrants and then pass the stories through the generations and build a community of neighbors that understand each other,” she said.
The stories in the new booklet are all unique, Said explained, but tied together by a theme of beginning anew in the U.S. “For me, it’s … all the struggles, including myself, that we as refugees and immigrants go through,” she said. She added, “It’s a booklet full of life experience. Some very tough life experiences, but also inspiration.”
Project FINE collected the stories through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Some are in a written format, while others are digital versions.
This is the third booklet of stories by Project FINE, which also has a digital collection on its website.
Pa Ger Yang, whose story about fleeing Laos because of the Vietnam War is included in the booklet, said he is proud of his story, so he is glad to share it. “It’s very meaningful to me, and it makes me happier,” he said of his story being part of the booklet. He has lived in Winona for about six years. “This is a good community. It seems very peaceful and quiet. So that’s why I came here and live here and started working here, and that’s why I have been here for this long,” he said. Getting used to the area took a little time, he said, but once he became familiar with it, he decided to continue to live here.
Stories are not the only creative way to foster inclusivity. Project FINE recently took part in developing murals called the “Fabric of Winona” that are now on display outside at the Winona County History Center. Project FINE Advisory Council members and former Winona Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson brainstormed themes and symbols for three panels centered on different cultures. Community members then took part in painting the murals.
“It was another amazing way of really making Winona [a] Winona for all of us,” Said said. It was a way for newcomers to put down roots, she continued. “Art is a beautiful way to really promote unity, to promote community, to educate us all that everyone has something to offer,” she said.
Those interested in receiving a free booklet may call Project FINE at 507-452-4100, email Project FINE at info@ProjectFINE.org or stop by Project FINE’s office.
