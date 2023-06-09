by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Attorney’s Office charged Adam Fravel, 29, of Mabel, Minn., this morning with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, the 26-year-old mother of two who went missing in Winona on March 31.
Prosecutors claimed that Fravel threatened Kingsbury in the past, allegedly saying she “would end up like Gabby Petito,” a young woman who was strangled to death and whose fiance allegedly claimed responsibility for her death in a journal entry. Fravel reportedly admitted to Winona Police Department (WPD) investigators making such a statement but said it was a joke.
Prosecutors laid out evidence alleging a history of domestic violence in Fravel and Kingsbury’s on-and-off-again relationship of seven years. The criminal complaint states that the two were in the process of separating and moving out of their house in Winona on March 31 and that Fravel reportedly told investigators he had recently learned Kingsbury had started seeing another man. While on a video call with Kingsbury in 2020 or 2021, a friend allegedly witnessed Fravel yell at Kingsbury and then hit her in the face, and on several occasions, the friend noticed bruises on Kingsbury’s face, according to prosecutors.
Another time, a family member told investigators they had heard that Fravel put his hand around Kingsbury’s neck and the family member later observed a red mark on her neck. After a search of Kingsbury’s phone, police said Kingsbury allegedly sent a message to Fravel in September 2021: “You know I’m really not okay with or over the fact that you put your hand around my neck and pushed me down in front of the kids early so don’t.” Fravel reportedly replied, “You’ll adjust.”
As for any evidence in the complaint linking Fravel to Kingsbury’s disappearance on March 31, video footage allegedly shows Fravel changing out the license plates on Kingsbury’s van that morning before driving south on Highway 43 toward Mabel and returning to the Winona residence around 1:28 p.m. Investigators said a Fillmore County Sheriff’s deputy found Kingsbury’s remains in a culvert on a gravel road outside Mabel near a property maintained by the Fravel family. They wrote that her body was wrapped in a gray fitted bed sheet and black Gorilla tape. There was a roll of black Gorilla tape at the Kingsbury-Fravel residence in Winona and an air mattress was missing a similar gray fitted sheet, according to the complaint. A preliminary autopsy report concluded Kingsbury died of homicide.
Fravel was charged with second-degree murder with intent — meaning prosecutors claim he meant to kill Kingsbury but it was not premeditated. They also charged him with a second count of second-degree murder, which doesn’t accuse him of intent to kill Kingsbury but says he caused her death while committing or attempting to commit a felony. It’s common for prosecutors to bring multiple charges, including lesser charges that could still lead to a conviction even if a more serious charge is not successful.
Both charges are punishable by up to 40 years in prison. At Fravel’s arraignment this morning, Special Prosecutor for the Winona County Attorney’s Office Phillip Prokopowicz said state sentencing guidelines would call for a presumptive sentence of 25.5 years, given Fravel’s lack of criminal history.
“[Kingsbury] had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her. By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said at a press conference today.
Sonneman preemptively addressed questions about why her office didn’t seek first-degree murder charges by explaining that such an indictment can only be brought by a grand jury. “Because this case remains an active and ongoing law enforcement investigation, we may seek additional charges in the future,” she said.
Judge Mary Leahy approved conditions for Fravel to be released on a $1 million bail. As of Friday afternoon he was still in custody. Those conditions forbid him from contact with Kingsbury’s parents or siblings but allow supervised parental visits with his and Kingsbury’s two children, who are 2 and 5 years old and being cared for by Kingsbury’s parents. A special, secure facility will be used with staff to monitor these visits and prevent contact between Fravel and the grandparents. Leahy said there has been no problem with Fravel’s supervised visits to date. She added, “These kids have had their lives upended, and this is not going to change any of that, and I want to keep a level of consistency as much as possible.”
Prosecutors had asked the court to not allow Fravel to see the children. They raised concerns about safety, given the evidence and potential sentence Fravel is facing, and they accused Fravel of mocking police officers and alleging “exposing himself” to police officers during the investigation and citing an incident immediately after Kingsbury’s disappearance where he allegedly initially refused to hand the children over to Child Protective Services and had a tense confrontation with law enforcement. Leahy said she did not want conflicting orders in the criminal case and a separate child custody case, and Fravel’s defense attorney said it’s not uncommon for parents to be defensive and reluctant when Child Protective Services comes to take their children.
Sonneman said she hired Prokopowicz, a retired chief deputy Dakota County attorney who specialized in homicide cases, to lead the prosecution, and a number of other assistant county attorneys are part of a team bringing the case, including veterans Kevin O’Laughlin and Christina Galewski.
The WPD led the investigation, assisted by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and many other law enforcement agencies. Scores of professional organizations and thousands of citizen volunteers and tipsters aided in the search for Kingsbury.
