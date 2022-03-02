by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) recently voted that the district was not fulfilling some of its goals for supporting Native American students. The committee also recommended that the district hire a person to support Native American students, share academic data and provide training for staff.
If a district has 20 or more Native American students, it is eligible for state funding, Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter said at the School Board’s February 17 meeting. Each district submits an application to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) in which it sets goals for supporting students’ academic achievement and post-secondary plans, as well as making its curriculum relevant, promoting positive self-image and fostering intercultural awareness. The applications are due in November and approved by MDE in December. Then, at this time of year, MDE has local AIPACs vote on whether districts are in concurrence with their applications. In February, WAPS’ AIPAC voted that it was not.
“I think it was an opportunity for us to really sit down and look at some of the things that we do need to work on within the district,” Winter said in an interview. The non-concurrence vote does not impact AIPAC’s funding, Winter said in an interview, as the funding is received in the fall and can be used throughout this year.
At the School Board’s February 17 meeting, AIPAC Co-Chair Angela Boozhoo said the district’s AIPAC has been active for almost four years, and in the past few years, members have voted that WAPS was in compliance with its applications because the committee was getting started. Now, AIPAC would like the district to take further steps before considering it in compliance. The committee would like the district to hire a person with knowledge of or lived experience with Native American culture to support Native students and help staff meet their needs. Committee members would also like WAPS to present data about Native American students more effectively so they know which students need what support. AIPAC wants the district to provide mandatory training for all staff on Native American culture and youth, as well. The vote was not a reflection on Winter’s work, AIPAC Co-Chair Patrick Boozhoo said, and Angela said in an interview that she recognized there was a limited amount of time between submitting the plan and determining if it was being implemented, though this year’s goals are similar to those of the past couple years, she continued. “If we’re getting a cultural competency training or a cultural sensitivity training, I just feel the Native population is overlooked in those trainings, just because of the very specific history of America,” Boozhoo said in an interview.
With regard to the committee’s data concerns, Winter said in an interview that WAPS has the data AIPAC would like; it’s just a matter of sharing it in a way that the committee can use.
AIPAC’s request for the district to hire an individual to support Native students is reminiscent of past calls for a cultural liaison to support students of color. Recently, the district hired three student success coaches, whose job description is a bit broader and includes working with students of color, low-income students and students facing homeless or mental health challenges.
“It’s an opportunity to show they’re invested,” AIPAC Co-Chair Patrick Boozhoo said of hiring a Native American liaison at the February School Board meeting. It would go beyond using federal COVID relief funds to try to address racial disparities in students’ academic outcomes, he continued.
School Board member Steve Schild asked how it would be determined what knowledge or lived experience would be sufficient, if someone who is Native American could not be found to hire. He later added that the budget for such a position would need to be taken into account, as it is with other district programming.
Angela said she recognized hiring could be difficult. However, she said, “They’re out there, and they do exist.” The person would need to know about school settings and culture, in addition to socioeconomic issues and legacies of trauma, she said. That knowledge would require the district to invest in paying a livable wage, Angela and Patrick said, with Patrick adding that there is not necessarily a pool of candidates in Winona. “These are our kids. Everybody gets these crunchy feelings when we address these types of things,” he said of discomfort addressing racial disparities. “If we want these crunchy feelings to go away, we have to invest in them.”
Winter noted that the district has posted about an AIPAC liaison position for the past few years and not had luck filling the role. She continued that the limited amount of the funding impacts the pay AIPAC can afford. In an interview, Winter noted the district has hired success coaches. “We do have a person that will be designated to work with our American Indian students,” she said. Angela said in an interview that the success coaches are similar to the position AIPAC would like, but not quite the same.
Moving ahead, Winter said under state policy, the School Board has to be informed of the non-concurrence vote and the district has to send information about the vote to the state. School Board members voted in February to accept the report about the vote. Next, WAPS has 60 days to develop written statements for the state about what it will do to address AIPAC’s concerns.
Angela said in an interview that it would be wonderful for a School Board member to attend some AIPAC meetings, and it would be valuable for an AIPAC member to be invited to serve on WAPS’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI). School Board member Karl Sonneman said at the February School Board meeting that the input of AIPAC members would be valuable as the district’s new DEI committee gets started.
To vote in support of WAPS application in the future, Angela said that she would want to make sure the policies in the application were being worked on. Over the four years she has been a co-chair, she said, “My hope was that the district would really take this on … pursuing people and parents and families to come, to grow the group. Because it’s really a wonderful opportunity for the families and the Native families and the district. I don’t know that the school district is pushing it enough, maybe, I guess, or using it as a resource.”
