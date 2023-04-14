City Council vote Monday on supporting concept
by CHRIS ROGERS
The Danish company Nature Energy is proposing a large manure digester plant in Lewiston, which would convert manure into renewable natural gas and other products. Nature Energy previously proposed a 20 million gallon digester in Wilson Township, and Lewiston Economic Development Authority (EDA) Chair Jon Nienow said the new proposal was similar, but he was unsure whether it would replace plans for the Wilson facility or be in addition to it. The Lewiston City Council and EDA are expected to hear a presentation on Monday night and take an initial vote on whether to endorse the project. An environmental study and additional permit approvals by the state and city would be required in the future.
A draft resolution the City Council is expected to vote on would declare that “the City Council supports Nature Energy’s efforts to locate a biogas plant in the city of Lewiston.”
A slideshow from Nature Energy in the meetings’ agenda packet shows conceptual images of the proposed Wilson facility, a proposed biogas plant in Roberts, Wis., that was rejected by local officials, and a digester in Benson, Minn., that is moving forward. The presentation says the facility would create 12-16 jobs in addition to indirect job creation at supporting businesses and construction jobs, and it suggests a “trip to Denmark — the smell test.”
In Wilson, Nature Energy’s proposed facility would convert local farms’ dairy manure, turkey litter, and food processing waste into methane, refine that methane into natural gas, and direct it into local gas utility pipelines. The digester would also return nitrogen-rich liquid digestate to partnering farms for use as fertilizer while also producing solids “rich in phosphorus and potassium,” according to its local permit application. The company said the liquid fertilizer produced would lower the risk of nitrogen runoff and leaching. New federal subsidies are encouraging the development of manure digesters to fight climate change because they reduce emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — relative to manure lagoons.
The Wilson facility would receive 90-100 trucks per day and include numerous large structures, including a 197-foot-tall exhaust stack, eight 82-foot-tall digesters with a capacity of 2.5 million gallons each, a 1.5 million gallon liquid storage tank for raw manure and food waste, and two 46-foot-tall post-production and gas tanks holding 1.5 million gallons each.
Nienow said the plan for a Lewiston facility would be similar, but he was not sure whether it was replacing the Wilson proposal and couldn’t comment on Nature Energy’s plans.
A Nature Energy representative was not immediately available for comment.
A spokesperson for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said that the environmental study for Nature Energy’s Wilson project is still active, though the company is still supplying all of the needed information.
Wilson Town Board Chair Leon Bowman said he has not heard of any change of plans from the company.
Lewiston City Administrator Bobby Falcon said no specific site has been identified for a facility in Lewiston. Nature Energy’s slideshow indicates they would need over 25 acres near a natural gas line interconnection, high voltage power, and 12 million gallons a year of water for processing, which could be supplied by a separate well. The process water would not be sent to the city’s sewer system but applied on participating farmers’ fields, according to the packet.
Issues with Wilson permitting
Wilson Township approved a conditional use permit for the project last fall, but two issues raise questions about that approval.
First, under state rules, a fuel processing facility of this size triggers a required environmental study before any permits may be issued, and state officials indicated Wilson Township’s approval may be premature. Environmental Quality Board (EQB) Environmental Review Program Director Denise Wilson declined to comment on the specific case but said that state law prohibits the issuing of a permit prior to the study. “If review is required, then that prohibition [in state rules] would prevent them from issuing those governmental approvals,” she said.
MPCA Communications Specialist Lauren Lewandowski wrote in an email that, “According to Minnesota Rules chapter 4410.3100, there is a prohibition on issuing final governmental permits or approvals until the environmental review process is complete.” The MPCA alerted Wilson Township and the EQB to the issue. She added, “Our EAW is meant to inform all permitting decisions, including local conditional use permits.”
Second, while Wilson Township has its own zoning ordinance, the township is also required to apply the rules of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance, which prohibits “manure storage areas” within 300 feet of a sinkhole. There is a sinkhole on the site, and numerous parts of the proposed plant are within 300 feet of it, including part of a “farm waste truck offload” building where tanker trucks would offload liquid manure slurry and take on liquid fertilizer, a “DAF sludge” tank (a reference to dissolved air flotation sometimes used to process manure or food waste prior to digestion), and a building where trucks would be loaded up with solid biomass.
In Lewiston, a different site might be free of sinkholes, and the county’s zoning ordinance would not apply.
Vote on Monday
The Lewiston City Council and EDA will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Lewiston City Hall to hear a presentation from Nature Energy, after which the EDA and then the City Council will meet to support Nature Energy’s proposal. Nienow explained the vote would be on whether to encourage Nature Energy to come to Lewiston or tell the company it is not something the city would welcome. Nature Energy would likely need to complete an environmental assessment worksheet with the MPCA before seeking other state and local permits to formally approve a project.
