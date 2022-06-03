by CESAR SALAZAR
After six months of extensive renovations, Wabasha’s National Eagle Center reopened its doors on June 3 to the public to continue educating visitors with its eagle ambassadors. The museum boasts its expanded eagle art and memorabilia collections, new eagle housing, and new eagle programming.
“We’re excited that we can help people understand the importance of eagles as a symbol,” National Eagle Center CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker said. “Every human being has some connection to eagles. We’re thrilled about the way that we can tell those different stories and remind people how they are pervasive in our everyday lives.”
The center first opened its doors in 2007 as a way to bring eagle admirers in the region together, and over the years has amassed bird residents and a multitude of eagle-centric art and memorabilia collections with the help of its fellow members.
“It’s hard to stay away, it's like the best addiction I could have,” National Eagle Center member Guy Marshall said. “Spending that time with the eagles is very calming, very soothing. You realize our part in nature can either be extremely destructive or we can start putting some of those things back in order.”
The center currently houses four eagle ambassadors — Columbia, Angel, Latsch, and Was’aka — and a resident red-tailed hawk named Hollywood. The birds get to enjoy new bird care space, and the center is able to house an additional two birds with its new renovations. According to Avian Education Specialist and Caretaker Conor Masak, the center’s members are still deciding if they want to fill that space or keep it as a buffer space.
The center houses eagles that are unable to survive in the wild as a result of their injuries or ailments such as broken wings, blindness, or an inability to fly. They were rehabilitated in sites across the country before being permanently housed at the center.
The eagles serve as ambassadors to help educate visitors. The eagles did public outreach programs and field trips outside of the center during the renovations and were housed at an offsite location.
“[The eagles] being in a setting like this helps highlight things that just me talking wouldn’t do,” Masak said. He continued, “They help to just drive it home how amazing each of them are.”
The expansion also allowed for the center to display even more eagle-centric artworks and memorabilia donated by collector Preston Cook as well as Native American tribes in the area. The renovation took advantage of the existing building spaces to expand the museum.
“[Visitors] are going to notice that it’s opened up now,” the center's Marketing Manager Ed Hahn said. “It’s really nice, too, when you come up here you can immediately see those works of art … They’re going to notice a new look and a new feel instantly.”
The center was closed in November of last year for the remodeling work. This first phase saw the renovation of the current center building and was recently completed. The second phase of the project — called the Wabasha Riverfront Revitalization — will see a new amphitheater, docks, and walkway in the area surrounding the center for use by the community and the center in the future. According to Hahn, the total cost for the project is approximately $27 million. The project was funded with state bonding and with the help of private donors.
“I’d like to thank everyone that has supported us,” Eagle Center Board Member Don Jacoby said. “If anyone out there wants to see how an eagle can affect your person, you need to be a part of this experience.”
The National Eagle Center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week. More information can be found on their website at www.nationaleaglecenter.org.
“[The eagles] are the ones that are really telling the story. I’m just there to translate what it all means,” Masak said. He continued, “That’s why we love the term ‘ambassador,’ because it highlights a good chunk of what they’re here for.”
