by SCOTT MAKSTENIEKS
With the receding flood waters of the Mississippi River as a fitting backdrop, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) on Friday celebrated the opening of its new “Fauna” exhibitions by artists Liz Sexton and Courtney Mattison. Both artists’ works combine sculpture with the aquatic, bringing to life the colorful beauty of water animals and inviting visitors to consider the challenges faced by struggling marine ecosystems.
In her artist statement for the exhibition, “Out of Water,” Sexton described the inspiration for her elaborate, aquatic animal masks, “Nature has always been my biggest inspiration and source of solace. In recent years, as I have felt increasingly disconnected from the natural world, the paper mâché sculptures I create allow me to dive back in, an exploration and celebration of our fellow animals with whom we share the Earth. ”Attendees were treated to an embodied presentation of Sexton’s masks, as members of the Flyway Dance company, led by Winona State dance faculty member Erin Drummond, donned some of her paper mâché sculptures and strolled through the galleries as if patrons themselves. In the exhibition as a whole, the masks are accompanied by photographs and videos, taken by Sexton’s collaborator Ben Toht. “When the masks are alone, they’re kind of a bust, which on its own is an art piece that commands reverence — this beautiful object, but the photos allow you to see it in an envisioned space,” Sexton stated in an interview. “Sometimes it’s an urban space, which for me, it’s a sense of out-of-placeness that a lot of animals are experiencing with habitat loss and environmental change. Some of the pieces also, like the nautilus in a beautiful serene setting, for me, highlights my own longing to be out in nature more.” The Flyway Dance members’ wearing of Sexton’s masks also reflected this fish-out-of-water imagery, pairing human bodies with animal heads and resulting in moments of thought-provoking oddity and playful humor.
Mattison’s “Undercurrent” exhibition arranges dozens of intricate, handmade sculptures into scenes of ecological vibrance and fragility. Her piece, “Our Changing Seas III,” features a cluster of colorful coral, surrounded by bleached forms deadened by climate change. In the neighboring gallery, “Malum Geminos,” or “evil twins” in Latin, shows the haunting remains left by the two aspects of the coral reef crisis — climate change and ocean acidification, depicted in a 21-foot-wide array of white, antler-like coral forms. As Mattison described, “The coral is white, because it’s bleached. Coral bleaching is essentially like the coral gets a fever; it’s kind of an immune response to experiencing high temperatures. So the coral that’s bleached isn’t necessarily dead; it’s just sick. So corals can actually recover from bleaching … Usually, they end up dying, so this really is supposed to be a specter of climate change … and an indicator of ocean acidification as the other ‘evil twin.’” Beyond the creation of a warmer atmosphere and waters, excess carbon dioxide is also absorbed into the ocean, leading to its acidification and damaging corals.
Speaking on the “Fauna” theme, Mattison observed, “A lot of people don’t realize that corals are animals, and they are the basis of some of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth. A lot of the biodiversity on our planet is centered on coral reefs, which so few of us get the chance to see in person. So I think that bringing that above the surface and into the gallery here out of the water, out of its own environment is an exciting way to remind people how connected we are to the ocean as a whole, how our actions can impact these really fragile ecosystems, but also I hope that my work inspires people to just kind of fall in love with coral reefs and become curious about them.”
Referring to Mattison’s works, Sara Holger, lead interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park and a panelist at the opening’s “Staged Social” discussion, offered an important perspective for Winonans and Minnesotans in general: “I just think a lot about how where we are in Minnesota, everything that runs off of our farm fields and off of our city streets ends up in the Mississippi, and where does that go? It goes right to the ocean where all this life being depicted in her artwork lives. And we have an obligation, as the people of Minnesota, to protect the water that’s going to end up down in the ocean.”
The artists featured in both the prior “Flora” galleries and the newly unveiled “Fauna” exhibitions highlight a somewhat different group of creative peoples, as compared to the museum’s prior collections. The First Look Preview parties themselves have also brought energy to the often quiet atmosphere of a museum, adding live dance and music performances, food and beverages, and community engagement. After the artist conversations, woolen lover, a self-described “local queer sound and movement artist,” brought layered found sounds and striking lyrics amongst the aquatic sculptures, and DJ Rumpshaker (aka Dr. Bob) played fun beats that helped the guests add their own energetic movement to the preview event. As attendee Amblyn Reisetter remarked, “It feels like the most recent [MMAM] exhibits have been kind of refreshing and modern and interesting, and I’m looking forward to bringing my kids here tomorrow, because I think they’re going to get a kick out of this.”
Both Sexton’s “Out of Water” and Mattison’s “Undercurrent” will be on view at the MMAM from May 6 through September 3, 2023. For more information about the exhibitions and about the museum, visit mmam.org.
