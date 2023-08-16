by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Released earlier this summer, Jerome Christenson’s new book “No Ordinary Joe” tells the real life story of Joe Morse, a Winona area resident who was a community organizer for over 50 years and was involved with more than 20 organizations revolving primarily around civil rights, environmental activism, and advocating for women. This “narrated autobiography” is told through Morse’s own words from hours of interview audio and compiled in chronological order.
When Morse let his friend and colleague Doug Nopar know he developed an incurable liver cancer in 2014, Nopar knew he had to save his wisdom somehow. Nopar sat down with Morse for a series of interviews totaling over seven hours of audio and at the end, Morse asked what he would do with it all. Nopar said he wasn’t sure, and Morse suggested he make a book out of it. Morse never got to read his biography as he passed away in 2017, but Nopar said of the book’s completion, “to really honor Joe’s wishes that way just is very gratifying.”
At 20 years old, Morse began his organizing life by jumping in the deep end and volunteering for Mississippi Freedom Summer, a civil rights project aimed at increasing the number of registered Black voters in 1964. Shortly before Morse arrived in Meridian, Miss., three civil rights workers were murdered. Christenson couldn’t quite put his finger on Morse’s motivation to attend Freedom Summer nevertheless, whether it was courage or foolishness, but said, “I think that if you're looking … for the stuff out of which Saints are made, it's that kind of motivation. He kept that up for a lifetime.”
Morse’s tumultuous time in Mississippi fighting for civil rights resulted in several run-ins with the Ku Klux Klan and time spent in jail. One lesson Morse learned in Mississippi was that organizers trying to help another community are followers, not leaders, and that it is key to listen to those affected by a problem. Morse was also involved with various organizations against domestic violence on women such as Men Opposing Sexism and Violence (MOSAV), Emerge: a men’s counseling service on domestic violence, and Beyond Tough Guise, as well as environmental activist groups such as Prairie Island Coalition Against Nuclear Storage (PICANS), Bluff Land Environment Watch (BLEW), Citizens Against Silica Mining (CASM), and Citizens Against Incineration (CIN).
Nopar first worked with Morse on Citizens Against Incineration, which sought to prevent the construction of a garbage incinerator in Winona County in 1988 and 1989. Nopar recalled how Morse would try to involve him in other things he was working on. “The whole time I knew him, which was 30-plus years, he was actually always working on multiple projects at the same time. Many people would be just involved in one effort, and he would usually have several things going at the same time. He had a tremendous capacity to be engaged in things that were affecting the community,” Nopar said.
Nopar attributed some of Morse’s organizing engagement to his work as a guardian, which gave him more flexibility.
Morse was also an engaged father figure to Jaime Hanratty and her sisters. Hanratty recalled growing up attending protests and board meetings with Morse and talking about them on the way home. A lesson Hanratty hopes people take away from the book is that ordinary people change things and that sometimes it is more important to work to change things than to get credit for it. “I think sometimes we think of people who have made a big difference as being the famous people. We think of Dr. King throughout the Civil Rights Movement. One of the things that Joe said a lot, he really lived, was that it really is all the people working together who make the changes,” Hanratty said.
For Christenson, combing through hours of audio and arranging it into a cohesive story told by Morse was a real privilege. “I think that working with it was … in many ways, a real pleasure to do it because … I got to spend a bunch of time with an old friend in a very intimate way years after he'd passed,” Christenson said.
“No Ordinary Joe” is available locally at Chapter 2 Books and the Winona County Historical Society, as well as online on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.