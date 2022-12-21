by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona could have an arts commission again next year after a city task force plans to present its plans for the new Creative Winona Commission to the City Council. After the former Fine Arts Commission was disbanded in May, the task force is set to bring plans for the new commission to the City Council next month.
City officials disbanded the Fine Arts Commission with the city’s adoption of the new Winona Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan. The hope of the new Creative Winona Commission is to address that creativity in Winona is not just limited to traditional fine arts, such as music and art, but also food or tourism, according to the Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan.
“I think we'd really like to see how we can make the arts and culture community across Winona more sustainable, and I think the way we see that moving forward is sticking to that angle of being more advisory to City Council, but also just as more of a supportive role to our artists and arts organizations across the community,” Former Fine Arts Commission Chair and task force member Carrie Frederich said in an interview. “Really, the commission shouldn't be reinventing the wheel, because we've got amazing artists and arts organizations already creating great work across our community.”
The task force has met intermittently since July and recently wrapped up its work, according to Frederich.
The proposed Creative Winona Commission’s bylaws and ordinances will be brought to the City Council in January, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
Frederich added that the City Council will review the proposed bylaws and ordinances during their next meeting on January 3. “Then, we should have a callout to the public thereafter to hopefully garner a lot of interest for people who would like to apply to be on the commission.”
Frederich said the City Council would have to vote twice on the new commission. “Once it's all approved by the mayor and City Council, then at that point, I would guess, by the beginning of February we'll be able to accept applications for people who want to be on the commission,” she said.
The new Creative Winona Commission will seek new commissioners, as the previous rendition felt it was necessary to start fresh, Frederich said. “We all really believe that that starts with people who are really passionate about taking that forward,” she said. “That's not to say that former commissioners weren't, but we have some very strategic goals of diversity and welcoming a lot of diverse voices and people with different perspectives to the table and to be able to give a wider variety of people that opportunity. We wanted to kind of start with a clean slate and let whoever was interested apply.”
The process of being appointed a commissioner is to submit an application via the city’s website, which then is reviewed by the mayor, who then recommends people to the City Council for official approval, according to Frederich. As former chair of the Fine Arts Commission, Frederich said she’ll apply to be a member of the new commission. She added that the new commission could have up to nine commissioners under the new bylaws.
The task force also talked about the city’s creative laureate, recommending that the laureate position continue, which the city has decided to do, Ubl said. “There is a budget for that program to continue in 2023,” Ubl said. “Even though the commission has not been formed yet, we have given authorization for that to move forward in 2023.” (See story page 1A.)
“I think a lot of the people who have been behind this revision and restructuring really want to do what we can to amplify those [creative] voices, and to be able to support them in their success moving forward. I think what we have built out in this new commission is really going to help do that,” Frederich said. She added, “I do think the main goal is just to really drive home that diversity piece and make sure that we are welcoming, that we are amplifying as many voices that need to be amplified, and really sticking to that goal of being supportive and advisory and doing what we can to strengthen the existing and growing arts and culture community of Winona.” She continued, “I’m really excited to see where this goes.”
