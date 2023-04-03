by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) is searching for a missing 26-year-old Winona woman after she was last seen Friday morning.
On April 1 at around 8 a.m., officers put out a missing person alert for Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, of Winona, after her family was unable to make contact with her the day prior. According to the report, Kingsbury was last seen by her roommate at 8:30 a.m. on March 31 at her residence in the 450 block of Kerry Drive and hasn’t been seen since. Kingsbury is described as 5-foot-4-inches, 135 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.
The WPD reported that a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s vehicle — a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country — was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day on March 31. WPD and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking Fillmore County residents to check their surveillance cameras, specifically between 8:00 a.m. on March 31 to 4:00 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties.
The WPD and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case and following leads. Any information on her whereabouts can be forwarded to the police by dialing 911 or 507-457-6288.
