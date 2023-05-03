New curriculum boosts reading

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Elementary teachers at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) have implemented a new language arts curriculum this school year, and several at Goodview Elementary School said they have seen students’ interest and confidence in this area grow. For First Grade Teacher Katrina Glick, the best moments are when students make remarks like, “Remember when I couldn’t read that?” and she gets to say, “I do, but look at you now!” “Their confidence levels have just grown a lot. Even if they were feeling like they were a struggling reader in the beginning, they can see their progress; they can see how far they’ve come,” she said.
The new curriculum from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt includes Into Reading and, for the Rios Spanish Immersion program, Arriba La Lectura. The curriculum also includes an AI tool, Amira, for first through fourth grade. The curriculum is meant to address reading areas such as phonemic awareness, vocabulary, phonics, fluency and comprehension. These are part of a field of research about the best strategies for teaching reading, called the science of reading.
To assess students’ progress, teachers are using an assessment that is used by the district in its annual mandated report on student academic progress to the state, called the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF). They also use other assessments, including some from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, regarding comprehension and phonics, for example.
According to the district, students’ progress with the WBWF assessment improved between September and January by 9.9%, with 52.8% of first through fourth graders reading at or above grade level in September 2022 and 62.7% reading at or above grade level this January.
On a day-to-day basis, students may take part in a whole group lesson, such as reading or reinforcing a reading skill as a group. They may also work with their teacher in a small group or individually.
Kindergarten Teacher Andrew Norman will usually introduce a whole group lesson with a story, then break students into small groups to work with them in those groups or one-on-one. He enjoys the curriculum’s books and how they tie together other parts of the curriculum, such as words students learn to recognize and decode.
Second Grade Teacher Gina Johnson said she appreciates that the curriculum outlines ways to teach the sounds of letter groups systematically, so students learn all the pairs of letters that sound the same at once, for instance.
The AI tool Amira helps students stay accountable, Johnson said, as teachers can hear the recordings of students reading. Glick said she appreciates how the curriculum provides students with books to follow along with their teacher, as well as texts for studying phonics.
Several Goodview teachers agreed that having a schedule that guarantees time for all students to be in class, instead of elsewhere in the school building receiving additional services, has helped with putting the new curriculum in place.
One of the more challenging parts of implementing the curriculum was its size and scale. To address that, some teachers said, teachers worked on identifying its most important parts to put in place this year. They also spoke with families about changes in ways students were learning, such as having more words to recognize on sight.
