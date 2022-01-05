by CHRIS ROGERS
For the first time in years, Winona has a homeless shelter for women with children: Grace House. The Winona-based Christian nonprofit Grace Place opened the transitional shelter late last fall. For founder Carla Burton, it’s a return to the original vision she had for Grace Place.
Burton knows there are a myriad of reasons for homelessness, and for many people living paycheck to paycheck, relatively small things can lead to a crisis. “Sometimes they can’t pay the utility bill. Sometimes they need a tire repair, and some folks don’t have the money to fix a flat tire, say, and now they can’t get to work,” she explained. “Depending on how they get to the spot they’re in, it can be many, many different things. Sometimes folks have to leave what they know in order to get to where they want to be,” she continued. A lot of people can turn to family when they’re in a tight spot, she added, “But not everybody has that. Sometimes there’s nowhere to go.”
Where Winona’s larger capacity, primary homeless shelter, the Winona Community Warming Center, offers much needed night-by-night emergency housing for numerous adults during the winter, Grace House is a year-round transitional shelter, offering stays of up to one year. It is the only shelter in Winona that accepts women with children. It’s currently housing one woman and her young child, who moved in at the end of October 2021, and has capacity for up to nine people total.
“I cannot begin to describe how grateful I am that Grace House Transitional Shelter has been here in my time of need,” the house’s first resident wrote. She requested the Post not use her name to protect her privacy. “I was in an unhealthy and rather unstable living situation when my son was born,” she continued. “I had moved a total of five times in my son’s first three months of life and was quickly running out of options, when someone had told me about the Grace House.”
“We want to help give families the time and space to heal and rebuild,” Burton said, explaining the philosophy behind the longer stays. Noting that Grace Place’s thrift store can provide household needs and its early education and parenting programs can help support families at the house, she added, “We want to come alongside them and find out what obstacles they are facing, and we want to see them be successful.”
“It’s pretty hard to start from ground zero and build in such a short amount of time,” Grace House Coordinator Jen Shea said. “First off, if you don’t have any support, finding support is huge,” she continued. “But trust is part of that. You don’t build trust in a day or two, especially if you come from a place where you’ve been taken advantage of … Building those relationships is huge even before you go find a job. If you can’t start to heal the base, you’re going to have a hard time building.”
Shea said things have been going well with the house’s first family. “[The mother] has been really checking off a lot of things on her goal list,” Shea said. “I can say that for the first time, she got a permit for driving and is going to be getting a license for the first time ever. She’s enrolled in college. She’s attending parenting classes [at Grace Place] and different programs to gain extra support.”
Some 30 years ago, Burton started Grace Place as a shelter at Fifth and Franklin streets in Winona. The shelter eventually closed, and Grace Place developed into the early childhood education and family support center, thrift store and charity most Winonans know it as today, but Burton always hoped to once again be able to offer housing to people in homelessness. In 2019, she got her chance.
At a community meeting on the issue of homelessness, Burton recalled, “The Catholic Worker house had announced that they were not going to continue ministry at both of their houses, that one of their houses, they felt, should be passed on to another organization.” The Winona Catholic Worker had previously sheltered homeless adults at its Dan Corcoran House on West Broadway but was looking to transfer the house to another organization committed to housing the homeless. “So,” Burton said, “I put our name in the hat, and they picked us. And then I knew it was time to get back to sheltering.”
“Of course that was January 2020,” Burton explained. And then what happened? Burton laughed. Grace Place started work on remodeling the house in March 2020, and shortly thereafter life came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus pandemic arrived and the state issued lockdown orders. Grace Place’s store was closed for 10 weeks. “Then I thought, now what?” Burton said. “But it all worked out because of the [Paycheck Protection Program] and the federal money.” While many volunteers weren’t able to work on renovating the house, leaders from Habitat for Humanity were able to start chipping away at projects. “That was outstanding,” Burton said. Local plumbers and electricians donated services. Churches, businesses and organizations sponsored the remodeling of specific rooms, and the Winona County Master Gardeners helped with the garden.
“I’m just so grateful,” Burton said. “I feel like I’m floating on a sea of generosity. We couldn’t do this without Winona and the surrounding area.”
Grace House is in need of additional volunteers, and donations are appreciated. More information is available at www.graceplaceinc.org under “Transitional Shelter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.