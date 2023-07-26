New jail nears completion

by CHRIS ROGERS
Construction of the new Winona County Jail is wrapping up, and the facility is on track to open by October, county officials said. It will replace a 1970s jail that the state forced to shutdown in 2018 after it had failed to meet modern safety and inmate well-being codes for years.
In the old jail, a small room with a set of pull-up bars and sparse bookshelves doubled as recreation space and library. In the new jail, skylights open up on a half-court basketball gym, down the hall from a suite of multipurpose rooms that can host GED classes, resume workshops, or Narcotics Anonymous sessions.
A new dispatch center in a remodeled portion of the old jail underlines the change. According to Jail Administrator Steve Buswell, the old dispatch center was 300 square feet — the size of a couple bedrooms — squeezing dispatchers and their massive banks of computers and radios. The new center is 10 times that size. Pointing to a kitchenette for dispatchers to take meals during their long shifts, Buswell said, “This used to be our jail program area. This was all we had for programs — nothing.”
The facility boasts several features aimed at improving inmates’ well-being, particularly mental health. Gone are two solitary confinement cells. With cell blocks that can be subdivided in various ways, the new jail’s housing units offer more options for separating problematic prisoners while keeping them in a social setting. Its medical and mental health units feature three “naturalized” cells apiece with extra windows, wood-grain veneers and white-powder-coated toilets instead of the normal stainless steel.
Notably, the former jail had a linear layout, with cellblocks opening off of narrow hallways with lots of blindspots. Detention deputies had to make the rounds every 15 minutes to check on inmates. The new facility features a “remote podular” design with a central command station at the center ringed by a circle of cell blocks, like spokes on a hub, so that staff can see into each housing unit at all times. “I think that’s a lot safer for the inmates, and a lot safer for the staff, too,” Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “The staff was pretty much out in the hallways and going cell block to cell block and maybe opening up the door and peaking in to make sure people are OK. Now the staff will be in the units with them and associating with them … and able to get a feel for how things are going, good or bad.”
The soon-to-be-finished jail addresses several other issues that caused the state to come down on the old lockup — its medical exam rooms meet modern space requirements, it is handicapped accessible, and it meets basic security codes, such as having sally ports — a set of locking double doors — at every exterior entrance.
There are always going to be people who believe a jail should be all about punishment, that inmates should be fed bread and water, Buswell said. However, he explained, “The idea is, if you treat them like an inmate or you treat them like an animal, they’ll act like an inmate or an animal.”He added, “Some people are going to make side comments about, ‘This is the Taj Mahal,’ until their loved one is in here with mental health issues … The facility shouldn’t make them degrade.”
“It’s obviously a lot bigger, which is the thing we were lacking,” Ganrude said. “We were always getting dinged [by the state] on lack of space, for rec space, for medical space … We’ll be able to get people out and maybe burn off a little bit of their anxiety and energy in the gym. Of course, they have to earn it, but we’ll have options again. And I like having options.”
For Buswell, the new jail is a response to a longstanding issue: Jails and law enforcement are forced to deal with unaddressed mental health problems and the consequences of insufficient resources in the mental health care system. He explained that after a defendant is committed — meaning a court has declared them mentally ill and in need of treatment — they sometimes linger in the jail for as long as six months, simply because all of the treatment facilities are full or too short-staffed to take them. Buswell gestured to the mental health unit cells: “That’s what these are for.” He added, “People that come here are usually not stable. They need a lot of mental health [care]. We’re trying to provide that for them.”
Some critics of the $28 million new jail argued that the county should be investing in community-based services, so that people struggling with addiction, poverty, or mental illness could get help without going to jail in the first place.
Others — on both sides of the political spectrum — argued the new jail is too large. It has a capacity of 80 inmates. That’s on par with the old jail’s 83 beds; however, it’s far greater than the actual jail population has been in many years. Buswell said the current population is in the upper 20s or 30s, on average. County officials maintained the excess capacity was necessary to allow inmates to be separated and housed safely. Buswell added that the design was meant to minimize staffing needs, which make up the bulk of the jail’s cost over its lifetime.
For Ganrude, the new jail has been a long time coming. “I’ve been involved in four different jail studies dating back to probably 2000. Everyone of those ended in a recommendation to the County Board to build … To finally be there in 2023, I’m ecstatic that the light is at the end of the tunnel. In two months, we’ll have the new jail open, and I’m very glad we don’t have to send people all over the state of Minnesota. We can keep them housed right here.”
Since 2018, Winona County has been exporting inmates to other counties, primarily Houston County, and shuttling them back to Winona for court dates. That forced the county to cancel a popular program, Huber release, which allowed low-security inmates to leave the jail during the day for work or school. Ganrude was excited to be able to resume that program with the opening of the new jail.
There is still work to be done on the new jail. A generator expected in June is on backorder, Ganrude said, and the county plans to hook up the old jail’s generator as a stopgap solution in the meantime.
Most crucially, the county needs to hire and train staff ahead of the planned end-of-September opening. Ganrude said his department is currently seven people short of its goal of 24 jail staff members but several applicants are being considered.
The county laid off its previous detention deputies in 2020, as the state’s shutdown order forced it to ship out inmates. “It was the hardest decision I was ever involved in,” Ganrude said. “… But overall I would say it was the right decision because we only had six cells here. We can only hold a limited number of prisoners and many days we would have had more staff than inmates.”
Changes in the labor market — and in law enforcement in particular — have affected the hiring efforts. “It used to be you post a job and you get 100 applicants. Now you get six applications and four won’t show up,” Buswell said.
Still, the county is getting there, and the new facility is a selling point that Buswell said helped him attract some experienced hires working in other jails or state prisons. “They love the design. They appreciate the safety considerations in it, both for staff and inmates,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.