New members join Winona council

by CESAR SALAZAR
The new year brings new tidings, and the Winona City Council isn’t an exception. Two new council members, Jeff Hyma and Jerome Christenson, joined the big table at city hall, bringing new perspectives and ideas to the city’s issues. During their first City Council meeting, Hyma and Christenson got a taste of what their new positions entail, and provided some commentary on what’s to come.
Following the 2022 Winona elections, Hyma and Christenson were elected to the City Council for the Second Ward and at-large seats, respectively. Hyma and Christenson both face some challenges, including having to catch up on some topics facing the city, as it is their first time elected as city officials.
Hyma previously worked as a contract negotiator with Education Minnesota — the state’s teachers’ union — for the past 20 years. Hyma also served as an education lobbyist in St. Paul, Minn., and prior to that, was a high school and college social studies teacher for 20 years. Hyma wasn’t running on any specific platform, previously stating his platform was, “I'll give it a try. I’ll do my best.” Hyma ran unopposed for former City Council member Eileen Moeller’s seat.
Christenson might be a more familiar name to many Winonans, as he has served as a journalist at the Winona Daily News and Winona Post over the last 40 years. Christenson believes his time listening and reporting on local issues as a journalist in the city will help him get a pulse on future discussions and topics.
The first City Council meeting the two new members attended involved some fairly straightforward items on the agenda, such as approval of liquor license applications, and approval of parking ordinances. Perhaps the biggest discussion during the January 3 meeting involved Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s new plans for a community garden, which would affect the city’s timeline and plans for their new community gardens. Hyma and Christenson asked plenty of questions during the meeting and ultimately voted in favor of the proposal presented by city staff. (See “Plans for three new community gardens emerge” page 8B).
Hyma and Christenson talked about their new roles and how they felt after their first meeting.
“Oh, I think it’ll be great,” Hyma said in an interview. “I mean, there’s always a certain amount of combination of anticipation and anxiety when you do something for the first time. I think anything you do that’s brand new, there’s a period of adjustment and awkwardness. Hopefully, this will be minimal. I think we’ve got really good people on the council. I think everybody — especially within the city staff that I worked with — really does their best to kind of help educate you as to what the issues are and [they] are there to help you sort out things so you can make a decision.”
“I’ve been here [for] I don’t know how many meetings, and it’s definitely a different feel when you’re making the decisions rather than just recording them and commenting on them,” Christenson said in an interview. “It’s a good feeling.”
When asked what he was looking forward to in future meetings and agendas, Hyma answered, “I think it’s more that they will come to me, like this community garden thing. I had several phone calls on it. I had several discussions about it, and that wasn’t even on my horizon three months ago. I think it’s not going to be about the things I want, I think it’s going to be about the things that others want, and that others want to bring forward. I will do my best to sort through the information and act accordingly and try to bring consensus together to bring those things forward.”
When asked what he was looking forward to, Christenson replied, “I think we had a sample of it tonight with the community garden, where we have the opportunity to work with a private organization in a community-oriented project that the city was contemplating doing the same thing. It’s breaking down those silos, creating those public-private partnerships and intergovernmental partnerships. Those are things that I look forward to looking to being able to do — maximize our capital, both fiscal, human, and our resources, all for the betterment of the entire community.”
Hyma said to his constituents in the Second Ward, “Hope to hear from you, and thank you so much for giving me the opportunity.”
Christenson said to his city-wide constituents, “Thanks for putting me here. I’ll do my best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.