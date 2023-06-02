by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council will hear on Monday the results of a months-long study into options and locations for a new police station, fire station, or joint public safety facility. The city recently received $7.5 million in state funding for the project from the legislature.
Following citizen outcry, last summer the City Council nixed plans to demolish the East Rec Center and build a police-fire station on the site while relocating the East Rec Center and senior center to St. Stan’s School, and this January, the council hired the same consulting firm, BKV, to study a variety of alternative options. Those included:
- A combined police-fire station at the site of the current Central Fire Station
- A standalone fire station at Central Fire Station
- A police-fire station on the schoolyard at the former Central school
- A standalone fire station at the former Central school
- A standalone police station at the former ProBuild block at 165 West Second Street downtown
- A combined Winona County Sheriff’s Office-Winona Police Department station at the ProBuild block.
- BKV’s last study recommended a specific option. While the meeting notice states the City Council would discuss the new study, Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said the council wouldn’t be asked to make a decision. “Not at the meeting on Monday, I think that the session is to listen to all of the alternatives and then to bring something back in the future.”
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said he and other county officials have continued to have conversations with the city about a possible joint station, and the city’s consultants have drafted multiple conceptual plans for such a facility. “They have a number of proposals that they’re going to put forward to the City Council,” he said. He continued, “They have several different designs, and they would all more than meet our needs.” At the same time, the county hasn’t made any decisions about whether it would opt into a joint facility or discussed what the cost to the county would be, he noted. County Board members have been wary of spending more on a new sheriff’s office facility after borrowing $28 million for a new jail. Ganrude said the current county-owned Law Enforcement Center — which is currently home to the sheriff’s office and Winona Police Department — has plenty of space to meet the sheriff’s office’s needs going forward, but the 40-year-old building does have maintenance needs.
Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle said in a previous interview that a new fire station at the current Central Fire Station site or Central school were leading options, though he stressed nothing was decided and that could change.
Winning state funding has been a goal since the project began and partly influenced the city’s initial preference for a joint facility, with the belief it would be more likely to be deemed of “regional significance” by state lawmakers. Gov. Tim Walz recently signed a bonding bill making it official that the city will receive $7.5 million in state funding for the project. The City Council originally requested $21 million, half of a rough cost estimate of up to $42 million. Asked late last month if the lower amount of funding would influence the city’s plans, Mayor Scott Sherman said, “We haven’t had those conversations yet. Nothing is written in stone until the governor signs those bills, but we will have to reassess what we’re looking at and how we’re funding those.”
The wording of the legislation specifies the state money is “to acquire real property for a site and to design a regional public safety center to co-locate police, fire, and other public safety entities.” It doesn’t mention funding actual construction, which is likely to be the greatest expense for the city.
Asked if that limits the city’s options, Sherman said late last month, “I’ve literally had about a 15-second conversation about the specific wording, and we’ll have to reassess and dig into the details about how that wording applies to the city and what kind of flexibility we would have.”
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 5, in the Council Chambers on the third floor of city hall. This meeting is open to the public.
