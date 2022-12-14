by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) may change its plans for its spring 2023 facilities referendum after new estimates projected that costs will be substantially higher. The district is considering options for paring down or expanding the request, which ranges from $60.6 million to $112.1 million. The School Board will consider those options this Thursday. To keep on track for the referendum next April, board members would then need to vote in early January on the projects and the dollar amount they want to put on the ballot.
As originally proposed, WAPS’ architectural consultant Wold estimated the referendum would cost about $86 million. It would address deferred maintenance needs, improve building accessibility and create flexible learning spaces. The board voted earlier this year to put two questions before voters in the referendum, with the first question regarding $71 million in projects and the second question regarding $15 million in projects, including adding a gym at the high school. The first question would need to pass for the second question to pass.
Earlier this month, Wold told the School Board that with inflation, the cost of the referendum may need to increase to complete all the originally proposed projects, or board members may need to pare back the number of projects in an effort to keep costs closer to the $86 million initially estimated.
School Board member Jim Schul advocated for prioritizing pre-K through fourth grade facilities projects and asked that Wold bring back new estimated costs for completing all the originally proposed projects and what projects could get done within the initially estimated cost. School Board member Karl Sonneman floated the idea of scaling back the referendum now while planning another referendum for the future. Conversely, School Board member Michael Hanratty said it would be difficult to decide which projects to not include in the referendum, as he felt they were all valuable. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she wanted to prioritize remodeling career and technical education space at the high school.
The new options come from Wold and Kraus Anderson, a construction company. The first new option, at $92.1 million, would keep the cost of the first question at $71 million, while appearing to cut back on the number of projects completed. It includes building additions at Jefferson and W-K, remodeling classrooms, remodeling some space for career and technical education and completing some deferred maintenance. Under the first option, the cost of the second question would increase to $21.1 million and include remodeling classrooms, locker rooms and music education space at the high schools, as well as completing some deferred maintenance work at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC).
The estimated tax impact of option one on a $200,000 home, according to the district’s tax consultant Ehlers, would be $247 in 2024.
The second option, at $112.1 million, appears to include many of the same projects as originally proposed for the referendum. It increases the cost of the first question to $84.1 million and the cost of the second question to $28 million. It includes building additions at Jefferson and W-K, remodeling classrooms and completing some deferred maintenance.
According to Ehlers, the estimated tax impact of option two on a $200,000 home would be $313 in 2024.
The third option would be the least expensive at $60.6 million, according to the consultants. It would not include any projects at the middle school or ALC, while it would include remodeling some space for career and technical education at the high school, constructing additions at W-K and Jefferson and remodeling elementary school classrooms. Ehlers estimated the tax impact of option three on a $200,000 home would be $143 in 2024.
The School Board will meet on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
