by CHRIS ROGERS
After two years of negotiations, could a deal to build a hotel-apartment complex next to Winona’s Levee Park finally be coming together? With just over a week before a deadline to reach a deal expires, the Winona Port Authority Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the project. Chair Mike Cichanowski said a new or partially different group of developers will propose a plan. City staff declined to share further details ahead of the meeting.
Dubbed the 60 Main project, the Port Authority first began seeking developers to construct a large hotel-apartment complex on the city-owned parking lot next to the Winona 7 cinema in 2017. City leaders hoped a downtown hotel and riverfront apartments would help boost downtown and the local economy, while some citizens criticized the plan to remove parking. Conceptual plans at that time envisioned a five-story hotel and apartment building with a restaurant and a couple shops, rooftop patios, and a small parking ramp. After a Twin Cities developer pulled out of the project in 2019, the city entered into exclusive negotiations with a new group in 2021: Wisconsin-based construction firm C.D. Smith, Winona hotelier Rivers Hospitality, and Winona historic redevelopment firm Latsch Development. They shared conceptual plans with city officials that have not been publicly released and described the project as a $39 million, five-story hotel and six-story apartment in an application for state funding last year.
City staff have been quietly negotiating with that development team for over two years. The Port Authority Commission has voted four times to extend the deadline for reaching a deal, which could include public subsidies for the project. In the past year, some commission members voiced frustration with the delay. City staff and developers said the project has faced headwinds: inflation in construction costs and rising interest rates, as well as a limited space for a development of its size, which led the city and developers to buy neighboring land. The Port Authority voted in March to approve one “last” extension, which expires at the end of this month. Port Authority Commission member Mike Hansen said at the time, “Somebody has a budget. Somebody knows what it’s going to cost. Somebody knows what [the Port’s financial] participation level is … but at a certain point, they have to show up and make a deal.”
The Port Authority’s regular June meeting came and went without a development agreement for 60 Main, but Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said early this month that plans were in the works and a special meeting would be held later in June, shortly before the deadline. Late last week, city officials announced a special meeting will be held this Thursday. They have not released an agenda for the meeting.
Asked if the Port Authority would be voting on a deal, Cichanowski said in an interview, “It’s not a deal; it’s just an informational meeting to tell everyone what is going on. Nothing is signed of course, but we hope it is going to happen … The meeting is to inform the public what we’ve been working on and what the potential project would be.” Cichanowski said he had seen designs for the project and supported them. “I think it is [what I was hoping for]. I do. It’s a small lot. It’s less than half a city square block. It’s just a small block to build something big and meaningful. This is the best I’ve seen of the sketches I’ve seen,” he said. Asked if the Port Authority would vote on another extension, he responded, “It’s not an extension. It’s a new group,” later adding, “It’s not really a new group, but it’s not really an extension. It’s a continuation.”
Cichanowski referred further questions to McMartin. Asked if the Port Authority would be asked to vote or make a decision, she responded, “I think that they will give direction [to staff] … We’ll hear from the developer, and then we’ll have to decide from there.” She declined to answer questions about who the developer is or if the group of developers has changed. “That’s going to be updated on Thursday. I really don’t have any more at this time,” she said.
The city normally releases agenda packets in advance of meetings, which contain briefings, legal documents, designs, and other information related to issues on which the commission will be voting. Asked about an agenda for Thursday’s meeting, McMartin said, “… We don’t have agenda items.”
Port Authority Commission members Laurie Lucas and George Borzyskowski, a longtime City Council member, said on Tuesday that they had not received further details about the meeting or the status of 60 Main. Lucas said she believed there would be a proposal but did not have any information on the specifics. She said she supports the goal of the project and hopes to see a concrete plan.
The Port Authority Commission will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall. This meeting is open to the public.
