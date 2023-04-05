New sim lab offers caregivers realistic training

by CESAR SALAZAR
On Winona Health’s second floor, a man with various ailments can be heard coughing, wheezing, and sneezing, but this isn’t any ordinary man. Rather, it's SimMan, one of the hospital’s new high-tech mannequins to give health care providers a training environment in a new simulated lab.
The simulated lab is Winona Health’s latest foray into helping educate its staff. In addition to SimMan, Winona Health also has robotic versions of a pregnant woman, a baby, a child, and an elderly patient in a ward that was revamped for the sim lab.
“We need education in health care, and we need a way to get people excited about learning,” Winona Health Director of Learning and Development Karla Eppler said about opening the sim lab. “We want to provide the best possible care for our patients and our residents. The way to do that is to simulate these situations.”
The robots can be programmed with a variety of ailments for medical staff to practice. The robots look like humans, with all the details, including hair, anatomically correct features, and even internal organs, but they have rubbery skin.
SimMan, in particular, is the most advanced mannequin in the lab, able to simulate many human functions such as breathing, sweating, circulating blood, and vomiting, among many other features. The robot is so intricate that its pupils are able to respond to bright lights in a way similar to humans.
The robots are controlled by a computer, which is able to be programmed with different scenarios as well as register and respond to the actions of the staff. For example, staff can perform CPR on the robot, which can then tell the controller if the staff is performing it correctly.
Winona Health Sim Lab Technician Courtney Wieser said the robots allow caregivers to make mistakes in a learning environment. “We can make as many mistakes on this guy as we want without having to do it on a human,” Wieser said. “That’s the whole point here: Come here, learn, make your mistakes, practice, and get better so that when we go out and work on an actual patient we’re better, we’re more competent, and we’re more skilled.”
On top of being used as a training aid for the hospital’s own doctors and nurses, Winona Health plans to use the sim lab to educate WSU nursing students in the future. Winona Health intends to expand the sim lab to accommodate four new simulated patients for WSU students.
WSU Chair of the Department of Undergraduate Nursing Sandy Herron said the new sim lab at Winona Health will allow students to engage with different professions that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to at WSU’s on-site sim lab.
“We’re just really excited about the opportunity to collaborate with working professionals, and people within the community that we’ve been engaged with for a long time,” Herron said. “It just gives us another opportunity to expand that.”
“The simulation lab is designed for caregivers to come in and practice in a safe, welcoming environment, to feel more confident treating a patient, and being a better caregiver here at Winona Health or even just in this community,” Wieser said.
Wieser said the sim lab can also be used by members of the community who might not be medical professionals, such as schools or other organizations. Interested parties can reach out to cwieser@winonahealth.org to set up an event at the sim lab.
